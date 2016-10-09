Gordie Brown’s Golden Nugget show closing Nov. 24

Gordie Brown, the freewheeling, highly regarded impressionist who has made the showroom at Golden Nugget his home for the past seven years, said today his show is closing effective Nov. 24.

“I’m beyond grateful for my time spent at the GN but I needed this kick in the pants to make my dreams soar!” Brown said in a text message. He said he believed the hotel wanted to explore new options for the 600-seat showroom.

Brown’s show anchored the schedule at the venue, running nightly at 7:30 (dark Mondays and Fridays). The showroom continues with its “52 Fridays” lineup of headliners with Foghat on Friday; that series is booked through the end of February.

A locals’ favorite and popular among his contemporaries on the Vegas entertainment scene, Brown has logged more than 2,000 shows since arriving in town in 2004. Adopting the moniker “Downtown Gordie Brown,” he spent two years at Golden Nugget, then shifted to the Venetian for the room now known as Sands Showroom that is the home of Human Nature’s “Jukebox” show. The run lasted less than a year, with Brown vacating for V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops, and once more back to Golden Nugget in 2009.

Brown’s show is loaded with celebrity impressions, including Jack Nicholson, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Bill Clinton and such oddball moments as Johnny Mathis singing Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Of his future, he says, “I have other things in the works.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday in the A section, and Fridays in Neon. He also hosts “Kats! On The Radio” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on KUNV 91.5-FM and appears Wednesdays at 11 a.m. with Dayna Roselli on KTNV Channel 13. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.