In long-term deal, Bruno Mars hits Park Theater for shows Dec. 30-31

Seems the video Bruno Mars released Friday with Las Vegas as a backdrop was a teaser for a series of live performances.

Announced today is Mars as a headliner at Park Theater at Monte Carlo, to be re-branded as the Park MGM Grand and NoMad Las Vegas. Mars is set to perform Dec. 30 and 31, and again March 11-12. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and parktheaterlv.com . Tickets range from $99.50 to $395.

MGM Resorts is presenting the bookings as a long-term partnership, with Mars performing at multiple venues operated by the company, including MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“Bruno is among the most talented performers in the world and we are excited to start a long-term relationship with him across our industry-leading portfolio of entertainment venues,” said MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle. “There is no stronger launching pad for a new venue than for Bruno Mars to be among the first to grace its stage, and we get to do it twice, an amazing beginning to a multi-year partnership.”

Mars also performed New Year’s Eve shows at the Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2013, as part of a similar residency at that hotel. His headlining history in Las Vegas includes performances at the Pearl at the Palms, the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, the MGM Grand Garden Arena at Rock in Rio over the past several years.