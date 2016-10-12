‘Rock of Ages’ leaving the Rio on New Year’s Day

It’s finally closing time at the Bourbon Room.

“Rock of Ages,” the city’s pre-eminent (and only) musical celebration of ’80s rock, mullets and such libations as Bartles & Jaymes wine coolers, announced it is closing Jan. 1. The musical opened for previews at Venetian in November 2012, moving to the Rio in the former Crown Theater (and, before that, Club Rio) in January.

“ ‘Rock of Ages’ has been a great addition at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, alongside some of the most popular entertainment in Las Vegas,” Steve Ellis, general manager of Rio, said in a statement Tuesday night. “We are very proud to have been part of its rockin’ Las Vegas run.”

The show joins a string of shows produced by Base Entertainment to close this year, most recently “Million Dollar Quartet,” which this month announced it would close on Dec. 4, 60 years to the date on which the musical is based. The shows Base moved into Planet Hollywood Showroom (fronted by showman Frankie Moreno and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin) also closed, as has “Puppet Up” at the Sands Showroom at the Venetian. The company thwarted the announced move of the hit show “Absinthe” from Caesars Palace to Cosmopolitan through a court order.

The company is bringing in “America’s Got Talent Live” to Planet Hollywood Oct. 27-29, presenting the top three finishers in the contest show’s 14th season. But there is speculation around the entertainment community that Base might sell its interest in that venue.

The trend throughout the year has shown has shown it is difficult to keep ticketed shows afloat in the city. In September, “Jersey Boys” shut down at Paris Las Vegas after eight years on the Strip. Within the past week, “One Epic Night” at Plaza announced it was closing after a five-week run, and the Golden Nugget announced it is closing Gordie Brown’s long-running show at its showroom on Nov. 27. Openings are planned, too. Base does have plans to move a circus-themed show “Revive” into the former “Rock of Ages” theater at Venetian, and the Tenors of Rock are moving into Harrah’s Showroom as “Million Dollar Quartet” moves out.

