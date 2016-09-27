Stevie Nicks, Pretenders to open Park Theater Dec. 17

Park Theater at the under-construction Monte Carlo is going with a two-punch combination of classic rock when it opens Dec. 17.

Stevie Nicks, with special guests the Pretenders, are set to launch the 5,300-seat venue Dec. 17. Tickets start at $95 and are on sale Monday; available at parktheaterlv.com, ticketmaster.com or at MGM Resorts hotel box offices or concierge desks, or by calling 866-740-7711.

“Stevie Nicks is a legend in the music industry and we are thrilled she will be the first to perform in our new Park Theater,” Richard Sturm, president of entertainment for MGM Resorts International, said this morning in a statement. “We have had the opportunity to host a number of Stevie’s previous Las Vegas shows and we know she will give her fans another sensational performance in December.”

Long a member of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, Nicks has recorded six top-10 albums and garnered eight Grammy Award nominations. With Fleetwood Mac and in her solo career, she has sold more than 140 million albums.

Under construction just across from T-Mobile Arena, Park Theater is trumpeting it intimacy, with the farthest seat from the stage at only 145 feet, with a 240-foot-wide projection surface 3D motion graphics and 80-foot-wide LED screen, as today’s release states.

“This new space is unlike any venue in the MGM Resorts portfolio,” Strum said. “Guests will be wowed to see their favorite entertainers, like Stevie, in such an intimate environment with unbelievable sound and video capabilities.”

MGM Resorts officials have said the theater will rotate three top-tier headliners, with announcements to follow in the coming weeks.