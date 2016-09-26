Drew Brees, Matt Ryan set for shootout in Superdome and betting window

This could be a big night for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He’s off to a hot start and facing one of the NFL’s softest defenses.

It also should be a big night for Drew Brees, who’s on his home turf in New Orleans and facing a similarly weak defense.

The total in the Falcons-Saints game is 53½ to 54 — the highest of any game in Week 3 — and all signs point to a Superdome shootout on “Monday Night Football.” New Orleans has averaged 35.3 points in its past seven home games.

The line has dropped from Saints minus-3 to 2½. New Orleans, 0-2 with the losses by a combined four points, is dealing with numerous injuries.

“It’s good two-way action,” said Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman, who’s planning to watch the presidential debate instead of the NFL game. “Some sharps are taking plus-3 and the public is laying less than that with the Saints.”

Ryan is the league leader in completion percentage (72.6) and passer rating (121.4) for the Falcons (1-1).

Brees, who has not thrown an interception in his past 268 attempts, has five touchdown passes this season. He’s 15-5 against the Falcons after leading the Saints to a series sweep last year.

Propositions posted at the Westgate include passing yards for Ryan (310½), receiving yards for the Falcons’ Julio Jones (104½) and pass completions for Brees (28½).

The Falcons are 2-8 in their past 10 trips to New Orleans, where this game marks a special occasion because it’s 10 years and one day after the teams met to reopen the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.

Here’s a fact that might mean nothing but is interesting to note: Atlanta is 1-15 straight up on the road on “Monday Night Football.”

Picks: Saints -2½ and over 53½

