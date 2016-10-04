It’s Madison Bumgarner or bust for San Francisco Giants

In win-or-bust games, Madison Bumgarner is not known for losing. The San Francisco Giants’ postseason future — and their recent history of winning the World Series in even-numbered years — is riding on their ace left-hander.

As playoff matchups go, a Bumgarner-Noah Syndergaard showdown is about as good as it gets. The Giants and Mets meet Wednesday in the National League wild-card game in New York.

The winner gets a date with the Chicago Cubs, the 2-1 favorites to win it all.

“There’s simply no one better in the big games than Bumgarner,” Las Vegas handicapper Dave Cokin said. “His performance in the the 2014 playoffs and World Series might have been the best I’ve ever seen. When it comes to clutch, ‘MadBum’ has been almost untouchable when it has mattered the most.

“Bumgarner will also be taking on a team he’s enjoyed tremendous success against, and let’s call it straight, the Mets are kind of depleted heading into this game.”

The line is a pick’em (minus-105 on each side) at Las Vegas sports books, and the total of 6 (under minus-120) indicates a pitchers’ duel.

In six career starts against the Mets, Bumgarner is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He beat Syndergaard and the Mets 6-1 at Citi Field on May 1. Syndergaard, who has a more overpowering fastball, ranked third in the majors this season with a 2.60 ERA.

The Giants, who won World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, probably would pose more of a threat to the Cubs. Although the Mets swept the Cubs in the NL Championship Series a year ago, New York’s rotation behind Syndergaard is now riddled with injuries.

At William Hill sports books, the two-way proposition on the Cubs to win the World Series is priced at “No” minus-240 and “Yes” plus-200.

“We’re in good shape with the Cubs, and hopefully the Cubs win it,” William Hill book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “I think the Cubs are going to win the NL, I really do. But there’s a lot of pressure on them.

“As far as playoff baseball, it’s who gets hot at that time. If you get good pitching and timely hitting, you move on, and if you don’t you go home.”

In the American League wild-card game Tuesday, Toronto is a minus-150 favorite over Baltimore. The winner advances to face Texas.

Boston will start 22-game winner Rick Porcello against Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer in a series opener Thursday. The Red Sox are minus-130 road favorites in Game 1 and minus-150 favorites in the series.

“If I had to pick a team coming out of the AL, it would be the Red Sox,” Bogdanovich said.

In an NL series opening Friday, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are minus-140 favorites over Max Scherzer and the Nationals in Washington. Cokin (SmokinCokin.com) is betting on seeing Giants-Cubs in the other half of the bracket.

“I still think the Giants are dangerous because they have the power pitching to do well in October and a wealth of big-game experience,” Cokin said. “But first they have to get through this game, and that’s not going to be easy against Syndergaard. In the end, though, it’s ‘MadBum’ or bust for me.”

