San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy is desperate underdog against Denver

How hot is the seat under San Diego coach Mike McCoy?

The Chargers, the NFL’s hard-luck team so far this season, are desperate 3-point home underdogs to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The total is 44.

The Broncos will not be coached by Gary Kubiak, who’s recovering after a health scare. Trevor Siemian is expected to start at quarterback after a one-game absence.

On “color rush Thursday,” the Broncos will be wearing orange pants for the first time since the Red Miller era and the 1979 wild-card game at Houston. Wearing white pants, Denver has won 15 straight AFC West road games.

The Broncos should be better off with Siemian, who injured his non-throwing shoulder. Paxton Lynch, a rookie from Memphis, appeared a bit overwhelmed in his first start last week.

You have quite a scoop if the Broncos don’t have a significant defensive edge in this matchup. Sources suggest Denver can overcome the one-week absence Kubiak, with Rick Dennison essentially handling the offense and Wade Phillips handling the defense, as usual, while assistant Joe DeCamillis is the designated head coach.

The Chargers, 1-4 straight up and 3-2 against the spread, have made a habit of losing close games, despite some determined efforts from quarterback Philip Rivers. McCoy’s job might be on the line.

The Gold Sheet pick: Broncos, 24-17

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).