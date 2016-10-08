Tests will get tougher for Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott

With due credit to Dak Prescott and what he has done through four weeks, the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie quarterback is scheduled for a rude awakening. Life in the NFL is not supposed to be so easy, and he has been lucky.

Prescott is fortunate to be playing behind the league’s best offensive line and with talented running backs and receivers. He’s operating an offensive system that sets him up for success.

He’s also fortunate to start with a schedule softer than a cotton ball. The Cowboys have faced two middle-of-the-pack teams (the New York Giants and Washington) and two terrible teams (Chicago and San Francisco.)

Again, to Prescott’s credit, he has taken advantage of every opportunity. It’s amazing that he has attempted 131 passes without an interception. He showed these skills at Mississippi State, but few quarterbacks make this smooth of a transition to the NFL, and he was a fourth-round draft pick for a reason.

When a back injury crippled Tony Romo in late August, it seemed like doomsday for Dallas. Instead, the Cowboys are 3-1 and turning back the clock to 2014, when they won 12 games by wearing down defenses with a power ground attack and occasional heroics from Romo.

Suddenly, the hot debate on talk shows is whether Romo should get his starting job back when he’s healthy and ready to return. Prescott’s play the next two weeks will go a long way in providing the answer.

He’s no longer facing the Bears, 49ers, Giants and Redskins and taking candy from a baby. Now, he has to wrestle a steak from a grizzly bear. The Cowboys host Cincinnati on Sunday and go to Green Bay in Week 6.

The Bengals are tough against the run, allowing 97.5 yards per game, and play with a bad attitude that’s set by tackle Geno Atkins and linebacker Vontaze Burfict. It’s not going to be another Sunday walk in the park for Dallas’ other star rookie, Ezekiel Elliott, who totaled 278 yards rushing in the past two games.

Cincinnati’s offense has started slowly, and injuries are an issue, but quarterback Andy Dalton and wideout A.J. Green are capable of exposing the Cowboys’ secondary.

Dallas is 1-8 in its past nine home games, beating only the bad-luck Bears. I’ll go with the Bengals as 1½-point favorites. If Prescott wins again, more credit to him.

Four more guesses for Week 5 (home team in CAPS):

LIONS (+3½) over Eagles: Prescott and Philadelphia rookie Carson Wentz are a combined 6-0-1 against the spread. Wentz has five touchdown passes with no interceptions. The Eagles have the presumed advantage of coming off a bye week, but the bye could cool off a hot team. With the Eagles’ bandwagon overflowing, this is the contrarian side.

Falcons (+5) over BRONCOS: Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian is questionable to start with a sprained left shoulder, but rookie Paxton Lynch might be better. Atlanta is in rhythm offensively, with Matt Ryan (72.1 percent completions, 11 touchdowns) and Julio Jones (22 receptions) getting help from a vastly improved running attack. The Falcons are scoring a league-high 38 points per game.

Chargers (+3½) over RAIDERS: Despite a rash of key injuries, San Diego has held second-half leads in all four games, and Philip Rivers probably will keep this close. Rivers and the Chargers have been better on the road with a 19-9-1 ATS record in their past 29. Oakland has been a weak home favorite by failing to cover four in a row.

Giants (+7) over PACKERS: Green Bay is an early-season mystery team, ranking 29th in total offense while Aaron Rodgers is completing only 58.5 percent of his passes. The Giants are improved defensively, and quarterback Eli Manning has a track record of success against the Packers.

Last week: 1-4 against the spread

Season: 9-10-1

