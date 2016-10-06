Are there not enough talented horses for upcoming stakes races?

In horse race betting, when the odds are 1-5 the chalk is supposedly a lock. We here in Las Vegas know better. There are no locks when it comes to horse and sports betting as even the best can get beat.

We saw that in full force last weekend as four overwhelming chalk horses Beholder, Flintshire, Klimt and Runhappy all got beat in their final Breeders’ Cup prep race.

Now there are good losses and there are bad ones. Beholder, Flintshire and Klimt all ran second and showed enough that they are still viable contenders in the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 4 and 5 at Santa Anita.

However, sprint champion Runhappy was asked to run a mile in the Ack Ack at Churchill Downs off a nine month layoff. Either he was a very short horse or he told us he wants no part of a mile distance. Regardless, his was a bad loss.

There are 10 more grade 1 prep races this weekend at Belmont Park, Keeneland and Santa Anita. The five stakes at Keeneland offer full fields. But the four races at Belmont Park drew six horses each while only five entered the Santa Anita Sprint Championship.

I would hate to think that there are not enough talented runners. One thing I do know is quite a few trainers have opted to train their stakes horses up to the Breeders’ Cup rather than run them.

I see some similarity between the way trainers handle their horses and how baseball managers handle their starting pitching.

Pitchers used to start every fourth day in a four man rotation. It was no big deal to throw 250-275 innings in a season. Now managers use a five man rotation, limit the pitch count to 100 and reduce the workload to 200 innings in a season.

The Triple Crown schedule is an example of the way horses were raced in another era. Three grade 1 races in five weeks was not an unusual agenda in the past.

Today if a horse runs once a month, that’s a busy resume. If a stakes horse runs every six weeks, that’s considered taxing.

No wonder horse owners have an impossible time breaking even in this sport. While you never want to race an injured horse, a healthy horse standing in its stall doesn’t earn a penny either.

HANDICAPPING TOURNAMENTS – Horseplayers have two key contests coming up at Santa Anita Park and at The Orleans. The Autumn Handicapping Championship will be at Santa Anita on Oct. 8 and 9. It is a live money format with an entry fee of $4,500.

The first five finishers will earn a berth into the 2017 Daily Racing Form/National Thoroughbred Racing Association National Handicapping Championship to be held at the Treasure Island on Jan. 27, 28 and 29 in Las Vegas. There are also two $1-million bonuses that the winner of the AHC becomes eligible for.

The Fall Classic at The Orleans is next Oct. 13, 14 and 15. It is a win only format with a $500 entry fee. The top finishers will earn a berth into the 2017 Horseplayer World Series to be held at The Orleans on March 30, 31 and April 1. You can sign up now with Debbie Flaig, tournament coordinator, at The Orleans.

