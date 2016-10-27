Handicappers to offer advice for Breeders’ Cup at seminars

Some of the country’s best horse racing minds will be in Las Vegas next week offering Breeders’ Cup advice at free handicapping seminars. As veteran handicapper John Kelly likes to say, “Listen to everyone; follow no one.”

That means to listen to these experts, then use the input with your handicapping to make your bets.

The seminars begin Thursday at the Fiesta Henderson race book with Jerry Jacovitz of the Jerry J’s Power Page talking at 1 p.m.

On Nov. 4, you can attend a seminar morning, noon and night.

The festivities start at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 in the Palace Station race book, where noted author Gordon Jones, Richie Sabre of Gaming Today and Dave Valento of TrackPhantom.com will conduct their seminar.

At 12:30 p.m. at Sam’s Town, Jacovitz and I will host our seminar highlighting the four Breeders’ Cup races on Nov. 4 and the nine stakes on Nov. 5.

I also will be at the Sunset Station race book at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 with author Steve Davidowitz of Gaming Today and Brian Blessing of Sportsbookradio.com.

Also at 6 p.m. at the South Point race book, Kelly, of EOG.com, Patrick McQuiggan of CashiersLine.com and Southern California clocker Toby Turrell will conduct their seminar.

The final seminar will be hosted by Jacovitz at 6:15 p.m. at the Texas Station race book.

The South Point will host a ballroom party on Nov. 4 and 5. Admission is free.

The popular Twin Quinella wager at Station Casinos will be bulked up Nov. 4 and 5. The jackpot will be $10,000 on Nov. 4 and $20,000 on Nov. 5. Typically the Distaff on Nov. 4 and the Classic on Nov. 5 make up half of the Twin Quinella races.

The Daily Racing Form Breeders’ Cup advance edition is available in all race books. It has the lifetime past performance of all 185 horses pre-entered in the 13 races. You will need a week to study the horses and races in advance of next week’s seminars.

You also should acquaint yourself with the Breeders’ Cup post times and betting menus for both days at Santa Anita Park. The first post on Nov. 4 is scheduled for 11:25 a.m., with the Nov. 5 card starting at 10:15 a.m.

The Breeders’ Cup offers two big days when, if you “connect the dots” in a multi-race wager, you can make a score for the ages, or at least for this year.

The bet minimums are fan friendly, too. The superfecta is 10 cents. The menu of bets at 50 cents includes the trifecta, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Super Hi 5. That’s good news, as even horseplayers with smaller bankrolls can afford them.

There also will be a two-day daily double between the Distaff on Nov. 4 and the Classic on Nov. 5.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita picks at racedaylasvegas.com. Contact him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow @richeng4propick on Twitter.