Horse racing’s big names prepping for upcoming Breeders’ Cup

We are just 21 days from Day 1 of the two-day Breeders’ Cup. It will be Nov. 4-5 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Many Las Vegas locals will be heading there since the beautiful racetrack at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains is 250 miles from here.

Author Steve Davidowitz wrote a book “Cashing Big on Racing’s Biggest Days”. No two days in the sport are bigger than the Breeders’ Cup. My suggestion to you is make sure you build up a large enough bankroll where you can take some shots at making a nice score.

Over the last two weeks, we have seen dozens of Breeders’ Cup hopefuls running in their final prep race. We have seen some very short priced favorites like Beholder, Flintshire, Klimt, Runhappy and Tepin all lose.

There is a silver lining if you liked any one of those beaten star horses. First, if they did not run their best race they have room to improve in their next start in the Breeders’ Cup. Secondly, using a grade 1 race to prep for another grade 1 race is not unheard of in the sport. It all depends on what the ultimate goal is.

Right now the heavy Horse of the Year favorite is California Chrome. He is putting together one of the best older horse campaigns that I have seen since the likes of Cigar or Spectacular Bid.

In fact, California Chrome could be scaring some of the other horses out of the Breeders’ Cup Classic. For example, trainer Bob Baffert has seen enough of California Chrome and will point Dortmund for the Mile instead. He could enter both races and make the Mile his first preference.

Here are some important notes to remember. The Breeders’ Cup pre-draw will take place on Oct. 26 at Santa Anita. At that time, the connections of Breeders’ Cup horses can enter in up to two races, but they must state a preference if they do enter twice.

The Daily Racing Form Breeders’ Cup Advance edition will be available in race books on Oct. 27. It will include the lifetime past performances of all Breeders’ Cup entrants.

And my column on Oct. 28 will list all of the free handicapping seminars in Las Vegas plus any ballroom parties that I know of.

Finally, there are three more grade 1 races this weekend that could yield more Breeders’ Cup grass starters: the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Keeneland, the Canadian International and E. P. Taylor both at Woodbine.

In the QEII, I like On Leave (5-1) to spring an upset. The speed of the race Catch a Glimpse (2-1) is just to her inside in post one. That should allow jockey Jose Ortiz to sit a perfect stalking trip while saving ground on the rail.

In the two Woodbine races, I will try for a double win for trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore on Idaho in the Canadian International and Best in the World in the E. P. Taylor. These European shippers from a top barn like O’Brien have first class turf pedigree and are ready to fire their best shot or they wouldn’t be shipping all this way.

