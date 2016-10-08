Trump tape answers question: Finally how far is too far?

“The last temptation is the greatest treason: To do the right deed for the wrong reason.” — T.S. Eliot, Murder in the Cathedral

In the end, it was Donald Trump’s banal boorishness and boasting that may have cost him the election.

Certainly, that’s what cost him the support of longsuffering members of Nevada’s congressional delegation, all of whom are locked in close races and who apparently realized that the release of Trump’s taped remarks about his attempted sexual exploits was toxic enough to bring their campaigns down, too.

But Reps. Joe Heck and Cresent Hardy, among others nationwide now running to distance themselves from Trump, were able to endure a great deal before they’d finally had their fill.

When Trump said Mexico was sending us illegal immigrants who were rapists, drug dealers and murderers, there were murmurs of disapproval and disagreement, but party loyalty kept everybody in the fold. When Fox News’s Megyn Kelly reported during a national debate that Trump called called women he didn’t like “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” and that it would be a “pretty picture” to see a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” on her knees, nobody left the big GOP tent. When Trump mocked a disabled New York Times reporter, no defections were recorded. When Trump insulted Sen. John McCain because he was captured during the Vietnam War (and later spent more than five years in a prisoner of war camp), fellow Republicans found a way to stay with Trump (including McCain himself). And when Trump insulted the family of Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who spoke in favor of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic national committee, that wasn’t enough to cleave Trump’s elected supporters from his side.

But then came yesterday’s revelations, when Trump boasted of trying unsuccessfully to seduce a married woman, and marveled at how celebrity allowed him to get away with behavior up to and including unwanted groping.

Among the highlights of Trump’s remarks:

• “I moved on [the married target of Trump’s affections] like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married,” Trump says. “Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony [breasts] and everything. She’s totally changed her look.”

• “I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

• “And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

• “Grab them by the p—-y,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

Trump, recognizing the obvious danger to his campaign, issued a videotaped apology in which he said he was sorry for his remarks, promising “I pledge to be a better man tomorrow, and will never, ever let you down.” And then he accused Bill Clinton of abusing women and Hillary Clinton of covering up for him, ending with “see you at the debate Sunday.”

But Trump’s remarks were finally too much for many people, including Nevadans like Heck and Hardy. At a rally this morning featuring 2012 nominee Mitt Romney (who has criticized Trump plenty this year), Heck told the crowd he no longer supported Trump and called on the businessman to step down.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to support Donald Trump,” Heck said, to boos from some in the crowd, according to an account by the Los Angeles Times’ Lisa Mascaro. “All women deserve better.”

Later, Heck put out this statement:

“I’ve spent much of my life serving in the military where I stood beside some of the bravest men and women this country has to offer — willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect the freedoms upon which this country was founded. They live by a code of honor, of decency and of respect.

“As a husband and a father, I strive to bring that same code of honor into my personal life.

“I believe any candidate for President of the United States should campaign with common ethical and moral values and decency. I accept that none of us are perfect. However, I can no longer look past this pattern of behavior and inappropriate comments from Donald Trump. Therefore, I cannot, in good conscience, continue to support him nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton.

“My wife, my daughters, my mother, my sister and all women deserve better. The American people deserve better.

“Our campaign will move forward, and continue to be based on the core principles of the Republican Party, the need for conservative leadership and the requirement that all people be treated with respect and dignity.

“My hope is that this will not divide us and that we can unite behind Republican principles. We deserve a candidate who can ask him or herself at the end of the day, “Did I live my life with honor and do I deserve to be elected president of the United States.”

“I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership so desperately needed and one that Americans deserve.

“Today, I stand here disappointed in our choices for president but more committed than ever to bringing that same code of honor, decency and respect to the United States Senate.”

Hardy also said he would no longer support Trump based upon the Republican nominee’s remarks. “I’ve said all along I would, but I will no longer support him,” Hardy said, according to the Associated Press. “Because I think that when we degrade that mother, wife, housewife, whatever you want to deal with, daughter — that you degrade America.”

Hardy added, however, that people should not trust Hillary Clinton since she has “no integrity.”

Heck probably didn’t expect his opponents to give him any credit for finally coming around, and they certainly did not. Catherine Cortez Masto, Heck’s Democratic opponent in that ultra-close Senate race, released a statement of her own:

“For nine months, Joe Heck has been Donald Trump’s strongest supporter in Nevada as Trump has demeaned and disrespected women, made racists comments towards Latinos and showed himself completely unfit to be president. Heck said he had ‘high hopes’ about Trump becoming president, that he completely supported him and that he had no doubts about Trump having his finger on the nuclear button. What you’re seeing now is not leadership, it’s Joe Heck trying to save his career, but Joe Heck’s made clear that he’s with Donald Trump.”

Well, technically, Heck’s made clear that he’s not with Trump, at least not anymore. It’s legitimate to ask why it took Heck so long to come around, but it’s going to be more difficult to connect Heck to Trump now that Heck has called for the nominee to step down.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, who never endorsed Trump and was neutral up until today, also joined the fray:

“This video exposed not just words, but now an established pattern which I find to be repulsive and unacceptable for a candidate for President of the United States. I cannot support him as my party’s nominee,” Sandoval said.

