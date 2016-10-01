Elite are desperate to derail Trump

This presidential election looks like a carbon copy of the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. We are seeing the same fear, panic and desperation among the Washington ruling class.

How panicked is Hillary Clinton? She made a beauty queen named Alicia Machado the star of the first presidential debate. Hillary gambled her credibility and entire campaign on Machado. There’s just a little problem. Hillary didn’t know this beauty queen is a porn star.

Hillary never checked that this “beauty queen” was engaged to a famous American baseball player when she had sex for money with a stranger, live on national TV. Machado also allegedly threatened to murder a judge in Venezuela, according to the Daily Mail.

She also allegedly drove a getaway car after an attempted murder. And as if that’s not enough, she fathered a baby with a notorious mafia gangster, who sits in prison.

These little details slipped by Hillary and her gigantic staff of 1,000. Why? Because they are so scared and desperate to stop Donald Trump.

But Hillary isn’t alone. Lots of powerful people are scared and desperate. Every living U.S. president and ex-president supports Hillary. Most establishment politicians of both parties support Hillary. Connected D.C. insiders such as former GOP Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia support Hillary.

Then we come to the rich and powerful. Hedge fund CEOs have given Hillary almost $50 million vs. $19,000 to Trump. Amazingly, not one Fortune 100 CEO has donated to Trump.

Every corrupt, greedy, entitled fat-cat is lined up to hand a bag of cash to Hillary — because they know if she wins the fix is in. They know under President Hillary the country is up for sale. They know they’ll own the White House. Electing Hillary is like putting a Latin American banana republic dictator in charge of America.

Hillary is like a NASCAR driver. She should rent space on her pantsuits for corporate logos.

The D.C. establishment and media elite cannot afford to let Trump get into the White House. If he gains access to the cooked books, the jig is up. The crimes, fraud, greed and bribery of the political elite will be exposed. Career politicians and life-long bureaucrats will lose their power and pensions. Companies will lose government contracts. People will be fired. People will go to jail. Hillary might be one of them.

This is all so simple. The people giving this record amount of campaign cash to Hillary are the people who are fleecing us. They’ve gotten rich by rigging the system against the people of America.

Remind you of anything? Just like with Trump, the U.K. establishment elite was desperate to stop Brexit and keep Britain in the European Union. They threw everything at Brexit but the kitchen sink. They trotted out every political hack. They got every media endorsement. They tried to scare the voters with predictions of disaster and economic collapse. Every oddsmaker predicted Brexit would lose. Every poll showed Brexit losing.

But the experts were all wrong. The people of the United Kingdom ignored the experts and the politicians. Brexit shocked the world.

Trump is our Brexit. The American people have had enough. They no longer care what the mainstream media or establishment politicians think. This is a revolution. On Nov. 8 it’s our turn to shock the world.

This is our Trexit.

Wayne Allyn Root is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His Review-Journal columns run Wednesdays and Sundays.