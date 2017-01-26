COMMENTARY: With Donald Trump in charge, let’s get Congress on Trump Time

There’s a new sheriff in town. The rules are about to change.

Let’s start with Congress.

For years, the entrenched political establishment, commonly referred to as the U.S. Congress, has operated on “banker’s hours” — that is short days and even shorter weeks, with plenty of vacation time thrown in for good measure.

With President Donald Trump and his Cabinet of business superstars, it is time for that to end. Because we’re not B of A … we are trying to save the U.S. of A.

Turning around the dysfunctional U.S. economy and saving the middle class is hard work. “Bankers hours” just won’t get the job done.

As Bernie Goldberg pointed out in his famous book “Crazies to the Left of me, Wimps to the Right,” the Democrats have long known and exploited the fact that GOP congressional leaders are total wimps who they can control, bully and intimidate. Even after taking over control of Congress in 2014, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the rest of the Republican leadership demonstrated this. They let Barack Obama and Democrat leaders walk all over them.

Now with President Donald Trump in charge, the GOP leadership, especially in the Senate, appears ready to roll over like a dog — again. The Democrat minority is intimidating and bullying the GOP majority — again.

It’s time to fight fire with fire. Everyone needs to work like Donald Trump and every successful business owner does. Trump’s work ethic is legendary. Trump never stops working. He’s always on the clock

Given the Democrats’ obvious delay tactics, let’s change the rules to keep the Senate open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This will give Trump and the GOP the opportunity to make history in the first 100 days.

American entrepreneurs are willing to work 24/7 to get a new business off the ground and make it successful. I’ve done it my entire adult life. I work in the early morning, in the late evening. I work on weekends. I take “working vacations.”

Why should we expect any less from those who we supposedly elected to work for us? Politicians love to call themselves “public servants.” They brag about the “public service” they do. Really? Let’s finally see some of that “service” from our “servants.”

Our country and the economy is in disastrous shape. We need action now, not months or years from now. That’s precisely why we elected a “can-do” businessman such as Donald Trump.

When President Trump turns to Congress to implement tax reform, they’ll tell him “we’ll begin hearings in three or four months.” Trump’s response should be, “I expect it to be passed in three or four weeks, or there will be hell to pay.”

When President Trump turns to Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare, they’ll tell him “we’ll begin hearings in three or four months and replacement might take a year or two.” Trump’s response should be, “I expect it to be passed in three or four weeks, or there will be hell to pay.”

That’s Trump Time.

Trump Time is Part I of the two-part strategy. Part II is hold Congress’ feet to the fire.

How will President Trump do that? Give the “deplorables” (aka the Trump Army) a job to do. Twitter is his weapon of choice. Let us know specifically which representatives or senators to target.

We’ll provide the motivation and intimidation. Two can play at that game

Battling the political establishment and draining the swamp won’t be easy. But, Mr. President, know we are on your side and have stopped being the “Silent Majority.” We’re now the “Loudmouth Majority.” We are going to scream at Congress at the decibel level of a Seattle Seahawks game.

Mr. President, we know you have our back. Thank you. Now you need to know that we have yours as well. Institute “Trump Time.” Then turn to the “Loudmouth Majority.”

Let’s work together to make Congress do their job … and do it quickly.

We have a country to save!

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Thursday and Sunday.