COMMENTARY: In his first week, Donald Trump runs circles around his political opponents

I predicted Donald Trump would be an amazing president. I predicted his energy and “can-do” attitude would make things happen … fast. I predicted he’d turn around America’s decline … fast. I predicted he’d erase Barack Obama and everything he ever did as president … fast.

But this is ridiculous.

Trump versus the politicians of Washington, D.C., isn’t even fair. It’s like the Harlem Globetrotters versus the Washington Generals. Try as they may, the Generals almost never win. The Globetrotters run circles around them. The Globetrotters bounce balls off their shoulders, heads, even butts — then shoot long jumpers that go swoosh.

That’s President Donald Trump. The Democrats have no clue what they are up against. Trump will out-smart them, out-hustle them, out-work them, out-maneuver them. Like the hapless Generals, they’ve already lost and don’t even know it.

Up until now, Ronald Reagan was my favorite president in modern history. But Donald Trump has passed my hero Reagan in his first week on the job. Trump makes Reagan look like he was standing in quicksand. Trump makes Reagan look like a slacker.

Trump withdrew America from the Trans Pacific Partnership treaty that kills middle-class American jobs. Remarkably, even liberal unions applauded.

Trump used executive orders to give the go-ahead to the long-stalled Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines. America is open for business again (and high-paying, middle-class jobs).

Trump issued an executive order starting the funding and construction of “the wall.” Liberal heads must be ready to explode. He also announced the hiring of 10,000 new border agents.

He will soon announce a temporary ban on refugees from Syria and Middle Eastern war zones. And a ban on visas from dangerous Muslim-majority countries with inadequate screening.

Trump also announced the end of “sanctuary cities” and the loss of federal funds for any city that chooses to continue breaking the law.

Liberals claimed Trump could never succeed. Really? Within 24 hours Miami surrendered and agreed to Trump’s terms. The dominoes are all falling.

Trump signed an executive order freezing the hiring of non-essential federal employees. Trump issued an executive order to “ease the burden of Obamacare.” This is the beginning of the end for Obamacare.

Trump said out loud the words “radical Islamic terrorism.” He did it in his inaugural speech — which means Trump did in his first 15 minutes as president what Obama wouldn’t do in eight years.

Trump has announced plans to cut 75 percent of regulations … and “maybe more.” Pinch me, this must be a dream.

The New York Times reports Trump is preparing executive orders to drastically reduce America’s funding and involvement in the United Nations and international treaties. I’ve been waiting a lifetime for this one.

Trump erased all mentions on the White House website of “climate change.”

And he erased all Spanish language from the White House website. It is now “English only.”

Lastly, corporations across the globe have all publicly announced they are bringing jobs and billions of dollars of investment monies back to America because of President Trump.

All of this happened in Trump’s first week. Can you imagine what Trump will do starting in his second week? Simply amazing. Breathtaking. Head-spinning.

There is no longer any doubt: Donald Trump is the Harlem Globetrotters of politics. It isn’t even fair.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Thursday and Sunday.