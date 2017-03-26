COMMENTARY: London terror attack justifies Donald Trump’s immigration order

Unhinged liberal conspiracy theorists spend all day and night screaming about President Trump’s taxes and Russian connections. It’s clear some of them require a straitjacket and a rubber room.

But Wednesday’s terror attack in London put what really matters front and center. Not just what matters for America but — more specifically — what matters for Las Vegas. As Obama was fond of saying, we just experienced “a teachable moment.”

This Islamic terror attack proves once again that Trump is right.

Politically correct liberal media first identified the attacker as “Asian.” As usual, they were worried about offending Muslims. I knew the moment I heard the word “Asian” that it was a radical Islamic terror attack. I knew the moment I heard that a man ran people over with his car near the U.K. Parliament that it was an Islamic terror attack. I knew the minute I heard he stabbed a policeman to death with a machete that it was an Islamic attack.

Here we were watching a terrible terrorist tragedy unfold and the pathetic, politically correct media fell all over themselves not to offend Muslims.

This can be described only as a combination of stupidity, insanity and lunacy.

All I could think was, “Thank God we have President Donald Trump.” Now we can admit the truth instead of worrying about political correctness. Now we can fight ISIS and other radical Muslim terrorists with our military, not with lawyers and “diversity experts.” Now we can actually call our enemies by their name: radical Islamic terrorists.

Meanwhile radical, ultra-liberal judges choose to ignore the U.S. Constitution to prevent our president from deciding who comes into our country. Un-elected judges in places such as Hawaii think they have the right to determine U.S. national security policy.

What we all just witnessed on the streets of London proves President Trump is right. People hailing from dangerous countries where terrorism dominates do need to be “extreme vetted.” We do need to be careful about whom we choose to allow into our country. The president does have a responsibility to keep our citizens safe.

Pay attention, fellow Las Vegans. This is a Las Vegas issue.

Our entire economy depends on tourism and tourists feeling safe. Let the wrong person into the United States from a country that breeds terrorism and hatred for America, and Las Vegas could be the next London or Paris or Nice or Belgium airport. It could be our Strip where a radical Islamic terrorist runs down 100 pedestrians. It could be our McCarran where Islamic terrorists kill 50 tourists. It could be our hotel lobbies where dozens of guests are shot.

There is no place here for political correctness. Inconveniencing one tourist or potential immigrant from Syria or Sudan or Iran is not important. But allowing the wrong tourist or immigrant into America, or leaving our border unsecured, could lead to the end of Vegas as we know it.

Donald Trump is right — again.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J column runs Thursday and Sunday.