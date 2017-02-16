COMMENTARY: Plan to hire Muslim refugees an example of Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz’s hypocrisy

Consider Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks. He is a longtime liberal Democrat contributor. He is also a veteran Trump hater.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Starbucks CEO opposes President Trump’s “extreme vetting” executive order aimed at seven dangerous, terrorist-infested, Muslim-majority nations.

That’s all fine and dandy. We live in a free-speech nation. The Starbucks CEO can believe what he wants. But he crossed a new line when he promised to hire 10,000 Muslim refugees at his stores.

First of all, does Schultz speak for his entire Board of Directors? Do they approve of involving Starbucks in controversial political debates? If not, he should be fired. He didn’t just state his personal opinion, he involved Starbucks.

Second, does Schultz speak for all of the shareholders of Starbucks? If not, he should be fired. Their CEO has no right to use company money to back up his political beliefs.

Third, does Schultz speak for all of his customers? Because if anyone who buys Starbucks coffee is a Republican, the CEO just damaged his business model.

Fourth, we have tens of thousands of homeless veterans in this country. Many thousands of others live in poverty. They need jobs. Why would a CEO of a U.S. company be more concerned about hiring Muslim refugees than vets? Why would the CEO of Starbucks put foreigners before American citizens, let alone heroes?

Fifth, there’s the liberal argument that Muslim refugees are no danger to us. That’s not true. The Washington Examiner reported recently that since 9/11 there have been 72 individuals from the seven majority Muslim countries covered by President Trump’s order who were convicted of terrorism in the United States. Convicted.

How many more are being radicalized right now at a mosque or prison?

Isn’t it comforting to know many of these refugees speak no English, have incomplete records, can’t be properly vetted, may have a hatred for Jews and Christians, may harbor terrorist beliefs, yet they’ll be serving you coffee in the morning? Taste testers anyone?

Finally, it’s the hypocrisy that angers me the most. Would you be surprised to learn Starbucks CEO Schultz just bought a $40 million penthouse in Manhattan, according to the New York Post?

That purchase goes into his real estate collection — including a $25 mansion on the beach in Hawaii, a mansion in the Hamptons, a mansion in Seattle and a $25 million condo on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. He also recently bought a $5 million condo for his son in Manhattan.

Schultz is a typical guilt-ridden, bleeding-heart, liberal hypocrite. Do you think he’ll ever see a Muslim refugee in his neighborhood? Do you think any of his neighbors next door to his $40 million penthouse will be Muslim refugees?

How about on the beach next to his $25 million Hawaii mansion?

If Schultz loves Muslim refugees so much, why does he choose to spend tens of millions to live far away from them?

Do you think the Starbucks’ CEO has ever seen a Muslim refugee outside the safe confines of a $25,000 per-plate charity event in New York City? I’m betting if he’s ever been in the same room as a Muslim refugee, he was surrounded by bodyguards with guns.

I’m betting the Starbucks CEO drives to work in limos and flies private jets to his many mansions.

I’m betting all the neighborhoods he lives in are 100 percent white. I’m betting his son (living in that $5 million condo) attended 100 percent white private schools.

But the Starbucks CEO wants you and me to live with potentially dangerous Muslim refugees … he wants our kids to go to public schools with such refugees … he wants his employees to work alongside those refugees. He’s willing to risk our lowly lives.

I’d laugh at the audacity of rich hypocrite liberals. Except the ideas of liberals such as Howard Schultz are a danger to all of us, our children and our country.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J column runs Thursday and Sunday.