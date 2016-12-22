New president is set to unleash a wave of prosperity

Can you feel the sea change? America is open for business again. What a difference President-elect Donald J. Trump has made — and he’s not even in the job yet. Amazing.

First there was the Ford announcement. Ford officials decided to keep their small truck manufacturing in the United States (instead of moving to Mexico).

Then there was Carrier Air Conditioner and its decision to keep its U.S. factory open (instead of moving to Mexico).

Then there was the announcement by the Japanese billionaire who owns SoftBank that he is now investing billions of dollars into the United States to create 50,000 jobs, in honor of his friend Donald Trump.

Even Apple recently announced it was exploring ways to move iPhone manufacturing to the United States.

Why is all this happening? Some liberals claim, “It’s no big deal.” Or, “It’s all a coincidence” or “won’t make a difference.”

Really? If it’s no big deal, if it’s so easy to accomplish, why didn’t Barack Obama do it? Why were so many companies moving away from the United States under Obama?

If something is “too little, too late” do Democrats respond by throwing up their hands, waving the white flag and crying, “Uncle.” Because I don’t. I never accept defeat. Most entrepreneurs think like me.

Thank goodness we just elected an entrepreneur to run the U.S. economy.

I’ve lived my life with the Donald Trump school of thought. Trump and I have the same philosophy: Never ever ever give up. Just keep focused on your goal, no matter how impossible it might seem, and keep fighting like a cornered wolverine. Refuse to accept defeat. Stay in motion and always move forward. As one of my greatest heroes, Winston Churchill, is often attributed with saying, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Trump is not even in the White House yet. But he’s busy turning around the U.S. economy, bringing back U.S. jobs, and sending strong messages to counties such as China, Japan, India, Mexico and Brazil that America is back and either you play fair or we will even the score.

This is how smart businessmen play the game and win the battle for middle-class jobs.

Trump is winning on two fronts. One line of attack is to motivate business owners and business builders to start or expand by dramatically lowering corporate taxes, individual taxes, cutting regulations that strangle business, killing Obamacare and reigning in the IRS. If those things all happen, we will create a “reverse inversion.” All the companies in the world will want to move to the United States, instead of American companies running for their lives to escape. All the world’s companies rushing to relocate to America — wouldn’t that be wonderful?

But Trump is fighting on a second front, too: the psychological one. People are more productive if they feel positive, if they feel loved and appreciated. Over the past eight years, Obama has made business owners feel lousy, miserable, intimidated, targeted, persecuted, greedy. He made us feel like “Public Enemy No. 1.”

Remember Obama saying, “You didn’t build this”? That kind of thinking set the tone for the past eight years of misery and malaise. That’s why GDP has been close to zero. That’s why more than 94 million Americans are not working. That’s why business creation is the lowest in history. That’s why — for the first time in history — more businesses close each day than open.

Think about your own personal life. Would you work for a boss who treated you poorly and made you feel miserable? Would you produce your best work and efforts in that kind of hostile environment?

You can feel the sea change coming under President Donald J. Trump. America is open for business again. It’s cool to be an entrepreneur again. It’s fun to go to work again. Creating jobs makes you a hero, not a villain. How wonderful. How refreshing.

What a difference Trump makes.

And he’s not even in the job yet.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Thursday and Sunday.