One TV ad can do in Clinton

I’ve read Barry Goldwater’s classic book on conservatism “The Conscience of a Conservative” about 20 times. It’s the greatest book ever written about politics. It was written in 1960.

Goldwater was right about virtually everything. If we had only listened to Barry back then, America wouldn’t be in such economic and moral shambles today.

But sadly, Barry Goldwater lost the 1964 presidential election.

Lyndon Johnson defeated Goldwater because of one TV commercial — which ran only once — featuring a beautiful young girl picking daisies when a nuclear bomb goes off. Then the scene cuts to a mushroom cloud.

Goldwater’s campaign never recovered. Election Day 2016 is less than one week away. It’s time for Trump to do to Hillary what Lyndon Johnson did to Barry Goldwater.

Here is the TV ad that wins the election for Donald Trump:

Voice-over: “Hillary Clinton sold 20 percent of America’s uranium to the Russians in return for donations to her Clinton Foundation.

“We now know from WikiLeaks that Hillary knew Qatar and Saudi Arabia were funding the Islamic State group, yet she took their donations at the Clinton Foundation.

“We now know from WiliLeaks that Hillary took $12 million from the king of Morocco at the Clinton Foundation.

“Hillary supports and defends the terrible Iran deal, the most one-sided deal in world history. We paid the terrorist state of Iran $150 billion so they can fund terrorism all over the world.

“Iran got everything they ever dreamed of, and the deal literally guarantees they will have nuclear weapons to one day destroy Israel and threaten the rest of the world.

“Hillary has publicly admitted she will bring 500,000 poorly vetted Syrian refugees to America in her first term. What if one of them is a killer? What if one of them sets off a nuclear dirty bomb? How many of them want Sharia law inside America?

“The cost to bring in 500,000 Muslim refugees? $400 billion. What could we do to fix America’s broken inner cities with $400 billion?

“Hillary said in a speech that ‘her dream’ is open borders. Hillary has no intention of protecting our borders from terrorists who want to kill us. She’s more interested in flooding America with future Democratic Party voters.

“Hillary and her mentor Obama won’t even say the words ‘Islamic’ and ‘terrorist’ in the same sentence for fear they might offend our sworn enemies.

“Hillary even gave front-row seats at her rally in Florida to the America-hating father of the Islamic terrorist who murdered 49 of our fellow Americans at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

“Whose side is Hillary on?”

Now show images of sleeping children and cut to a nuclear bomb exploding — and a mushroom cloud.

A voice-over says: “Actions speak louder than words. Hillary’s corruption and greed … nuclear weapons in the hands of terrorist madmen … and open borders could kill our children, enslave our children, destroy our children’s future … end America.

“Actions speak louder than words. And Hillary’s reckless actions are dangerous to every American parent and patriot.”

Then show video of Hillary saying, “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

Another voice-over: “All the difference in the world for your children.”

Show a final image of sleeping children, then a mushroom cloud.

Show this TV commercial once — and Donald Trump is the next president of the United States.

Wayne Allyn Root is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Wednesdays and Sundays.