Russian hacking story just a Weapon of Mass Distraction intended to de-legitimize Trump

The “Russians are coming, the Russians are coming! Run for your life!” At least that’s what Obama and the D.C. politicians are telling us.

But it’s not just Democrats blaming Russia for everything from hacking, to interfering in the presidential election, to helping elect Donald Trump. It’s also the CIA and other agencies. It’s also the establishment RINO’s such as John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

Should we believe them? Could they have ulterior motives and conflicts of interest? Even if it’s true, does it matter? Or is this one big WMD (Weapon of Mass Distraction)?

Could all these politicians and government hacks just be jealous that Trump has brought more jobs back to America in the past month than Obama or Congress did in the past eight years — and he’s not even president yet!

Could they be jealous that the U.S. Small Business Optimism Index surged after Trump’s election to the highest levels since 1980? Three times more small business owners think it’s time to expand than at any time in the past eight years of Obama.

There are a lot of bitter, jealous politicians in D.C. Could they want revenge against Trump, the anti-politician?

It was painful to watch the recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing chaired by Sen. McCain on the topic of “Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States.” It should have been called, ”A hit job hearing on Russian hacking to de-legitimize the election of Donald Trump.”

Testifying before the committee were three of Obama’s handpicked lackeys. Their conclusion? Surprise, surprise: “The Russians were out to get Donald Trump elected.” Are you kidding me? The Russians and the rest of the world’s bad state actors have had a free-roll field day with Obama in control and certainly looked forward to another eight years of the same with Hillary Clinton.

If the Russians did have anything to do with the release of Hillary, Podesta and DNC emails, they (like the media and political establishment) expected Hillary to be elected and did it solely to embarrass her. They certainly didn’t do it to help elect President Trump, who will stand up to them.

These hearings were embarrassing on multiple levels. Cyber-security was portrayed as a new threat to America. Anyone who watches the news knows hacking and cyber-stealing have been going on for years. Yet Hillary prepared for it with a private server in her bathroom closet? She’s not a “victim.” She’s the patsy. Hackers waited their entire lives for a secretary of state this ignorant and incompetent.

As far as the hacks of Podesta and the DNC, shouldn’t we care what was found rather than how it was found? The Wikileaks proved Hillary’s crew stole the Democrat presidential primary from Bernie Sanders. That was one of a hundred nasty revelations. The hearings should have focused on Democrats stealing elections, not on who did the hacking.

But, what was truly embarrassing was listening to McCain and his sidekick Graham praise the intelligence agencies. They must have had their heads buried in the sand for the past eight years. Is it possible they missed the fact that Obama totally politicized every single agency of the U.S. government? Did they somehow miss the corruption and scandals at the IRS, State Department, DOJ, EPA, Immigration and on and on? Do they think Obama didn’t stack the intelligence agencies with the same corrupt leadership as these other agencies to ensure so called “intelligence” to suit his political objectives?

Lastly, Obama claims Russia attempted to influence the election. Last I checked, Obama tried to influence elections all over the world — including balloting in Israel and Canada as well as for Brexit in the United Kingdom. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

This Russian hacking controversy is just a meaningless “Weapon of Mass Distraction.”

On Jan. 20 we will swear in a new president. I couldn’t be more proud or optimistic that we have elected the right man to put adults back in charge of our government, drain the swamp and make America great again.

