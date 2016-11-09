Thanks for the ride, Donald

By the time you read today’s column the results of the 2016 election will likely be in. My column deadline was Tuesday morning. So as I write, I have no idea if Donald Trump won or lost the presidency. My final wrap-up and analysis of this election will have to come Sunday.

For now, I’d just like to think back on this great, wild, exciting, unimaginable, once-in-a-lifetime journey. Win or lose, I’m so proud of what we’ve all accomplished.

Let’s start with Trump. Love him or hate him, everyone has to admit he is amazing, almost supernatural. In the homestretch, at the age of 70, he raced from rally to rally, five per day, zig-zagging across the country like no candidate in history, with 10,000, 15,000, 20,000 people waiting for hours to see him.

His campaign was one for the record books — the most rallies in history, the most attendees at rallies, the most Republican primary votes ever. And win or lose, he will re-write the book on campaign strategy. Trump spent hardly any money … without many TV ads … without any semblance of a ground game … with a skeletal staff. He ran as a one-man army, based only on raw truth, super-human energy and common-sense ideas that resonated with working-class and middle-class Americans.

He ran against the machine. Literally everyone on the planet was against Donald. He ran against Democrats, the Clinton machine, the GOP establishment, Wall Street, bankers, hedge funds, every corporate CEO, the United Nations, globalists, almost every billionaire in the world, unions, lobbyists, lawyers and the entire government of the United States. One man ran against all of them, spent almost no money, and used his late-night tweets and rallies filled with forgotten, ordinary, working-class Americans as his primary weapon.

You couldn’t write this as a fictional movie. Hollywood would laugh you out of the room.

Then there’s the people I met fighting for Trump. The GOP establishment abandoned Trump, so we had no infrastructure, strategists, pollsters. It was just the powerless, grassroots, working-class people who loved Donald with all their hearts and volunteered their time. These are the finest people I’ve ever had the honor of working and fighting alongside. These are the salt-of-the-earth, unsung heroes of America. What did they get for their sacrifice? The liberal media painted them as ignorant, stupid, violent and racist. Well I’d proudly fight in a foxhole any day with the Trump Army — the finest people on God’s earth. These are the people who love God, family, country and Constitution. They made this the greatest nation in world history.

Thank you Donald, win or lose, for one heck of a journey of a lifetime. I hope this morning we are on our way to Washington to make America great again. But win or lose, we can all be proud of what we’ve accomplished, and how far we’ve come.

