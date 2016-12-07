On the paid parking backlash and the great start to the Trump presidency

After a typical column, I’ll get about five to 10 responses from readers. My Sunday column on paid parking at Strip casinos generated more than 100 emails and counting. They are still coming in, fast and furious. This is also the No. 1 topic on my Las Vegas radio show.

Casino executives have no idea what they’ve started.

My entire upcoming Sunday column will be dedicated to this topic. I will tell the clueless casino executives who have abandoned free parking what their customers are saying and feeling. The executives either don’t know, don’t understand or don’t care. But they’re about to get blasted back to reality. …

Donald Trump doesn’t move into the White House for six more weeks. Yet already he’s making America great again. Pollsters are calling his announcement to keep Carrier manufacturing jobs in the United States one of the most successful moves ever by a politician. Politico/Morning Consult reports Trump’s deal is viewed favorably by 60 percent of voters.

But Trump isn’t done. Yesterday he announced he wants to cancel the $4 billion order by Boeing to build new Air Force One jets. Trump tweeted, “Costs are out of control … Cancel order.” Then, moments later, Trump tweeted, “We want Boeing to make money, but not that much money.” I smell a brilliant negotiation coming. Wanna bet Trump gets Boeing to cut the price and saves taxpayers $1 billion?

Finally, we have a smart businessman as president. Keep in mind, he’s doing all this before he ever becomes president.

Meanwhile, multiple reports say Pentagon officials buried a report that exposed $125 billion in waste in our defense budget. This waste and fraud involving taxpayer money ends on Jan. 20. Trump will be the first president to treat our taxpayer money as if it was his money. He will save us hundreds of billions and cut our taxes with the savings, so we get to enjoy more of our own money. How refreshing. …

Finally, Trump spoke on the phone with the president of Taiwan. The media reacted with shock and dismay. It was the first call between leaders of the two countries since 1979. How wonderful. With Trump in charge, America is the world’s leader again. We don’t take orders from China. No country should dictate who we speak to. We are the United States of America.

The media are outraged over a phone call? Where was the outrage when President Barack Obama negotiated the most pathetic, lopsided deal in U.S. history with the evil terrorist regime of Iran? That didn’t bother them? More proof the mainstream media are biased frauds.

The next four years will be fun for patriots, the people who actually love America, American exceptionalism and the American Dream. They are back in vogue under President Donald J. Trump.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Wednesdays and Sundays.