COMMENTARY: Outdoor trade show would be wise to relocate to Southern Nevada

The outdoor recreation industry’s trade group announced recently it would move its annual trade show from Salt Lake City after Utah’s elected leaders vowed to continue their efforts to seize and sell off national monuments and other public lands, including the newly-protected Bears Ears National Monument in Southern Utah.

As of 2018, the Outdoor Retailer winter and summer shows — which bring $45 million in spending and convene nearly 50,000 visitors each year — will need a new home. We encourage them to look no farther than convention-friendly Las Vegas and our nearby majestic public lands.

Announcing their departure from Utah, Outdoor Industry Association Executive Director Amy Roberts said, “It is important to our membership, and to our bottom line, that we partner with states and elected officials who share our views on the truly unique American value of public lands for the people and conserving our outdoor heritage for the next generation.”

We couldn’t agree more. An industry that thrives on the enjoyment and access of the outdoors deserves a home that loves and protects its national public lands, that understands the value of the booming recreation industry, and embraces the future of global tourism — a state within, yet a world apart.

We are proud to invite the Outdoor Industry Association and the Outdoor Retailers to discover why Las Vegas is the best place to do business and get outside and play.

The world leader in hospitality and tourism, Las Vegas attracts millions of visitors each year — visitors who are eager to explore the region from the ski slopes of the Spring Mountains to the fiery plateaus of Gold Butte. Visitors can enjoy rock climbing, mountain biking, hiking, boating, skiing, fishing and camping — all just miles away from the entertainment capital of the world. Visitors can enjoy Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and explore Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area or the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Within a few hours are Gold Butte National Monument and the majestic Grand Canyon.

Southern Nevada sets itself apart as a land of contrasts and adventure. That’s why nearly 60 percent of Nevadans participate in outdoor recreation activities each year, and why studies show Nevadans recognize the economic value of public lands and outdoor recreation and 80 percent would like to improve access to our public lands.

Already in Nevada, the outdoor recreation industry brings in $149 billion in consumer spending and 148,000 direct jobs.

And it’s no wonder why: Nevadans overwhelmingly support our national public lands. A poll released in January showed that a majority of Nevadans think protecting Gold Butte National Monument was the right thing to do, and 81 percent support keeping current monument designations in place.

Our elected officials also understand the value of our natural environment, balancing its conservation with the needs of the communities that surround them. The Legislature is currently working on a Nevada Public Lands Day of Recognition and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate are committed advocates for public lands protections while promoting responsible development. Southern Nevada’s congressional representatives have embraced our newest national monuments, working with business, tribal and recreation stakeholders to safeguard these sites.

And just last month, Gov. Brian Sandoval announced a $15 million “Explore Nevada” initiative to open and renovate more state parks, doubling down on his commitment to expand conservation areas and preserve historic sites for recreational and educational purposes.

Here in Nevada, we are committed to protecting our public lands for today and tomorrow. We are at the forefront of attracting newest and next generations of adventure-seekers.

The Outdoor Retailer show would find an enthusiastic and welcoming partner in Las Vegas. Come for business and stay to play.

Jan Jones is chair of the Nevada Resort Association and executive vice president for Caeasars Entertainment. Mauricia Baca is the executive director of the Outside Las Vegas Foundation, a group dedictated to connecting the community to Southern Nevada’s great outdoors.