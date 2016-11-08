EDITORIAL: 5 reasons to vote no on Question 1

1. The measure goes far beyond requiring background checks for third-party sales in that it also encompasses innocent firearm transfers or even loans.

2. It likely will do little to reduce crime because lawbreakers won’t bother to adhere to its demands. That’s why virtually all the state’s county sheriffs oppose the proposal.

3. Question 1 will saddle law-abiding citizens with more costs and red tape.

4. Its vague wording will leave too much discretion in the hands of prosecutors.

5. The initiative is the work of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a Second Amendment opponent who seeks to impose more restrictions on Nevada’s gun owners.