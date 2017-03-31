EDITORIAL: Bill proposed in Carson City would give state political parties the option of a presidential primary

Nevada law mandates that the two major political parties use a caucus system to allow partisans to express their preferences during the presidential nominating process. Unlike a primary, in which participants cast a secret ballot for their favored candidate, a caucus is a more drawn-out process involving debate among rank-and-file voters.

Many find the caucus system confusing. While caucuses were once the most common means of choosing nominees, Nevada is now one of just 10 states to use such a system.

Now comes Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, a Las Vegas Democrat, with Assembly Bill 293. It would allow the state Democratic and Republican parties to implement a primary system if they so choose. “This just adds another option on the menu,” he said.

The measure doesn’t force one system or the other on anyone. That’s good. The Democratic and Republican parties are private entities and party leaders have the right to pick candidates or award presidential delegates in any manner they please. There’s simply no reason for the state to dictate the process — something that supporters of so-called “open” primaries, in which participation is not confined to registered party members, should remember.

Unfortunately, Mr. Araujo’s bill also includes a provision to allow same-day voter registration, which raises a host of other concerns, particularly among Republicans involving potential fraud. That issue would be better dealt with through separate legislation if it risks sinking AB 293, which otherwise makes good sense.