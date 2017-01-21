EDITORIAL: Donald Trump stays on the offensive in his inaugural address

Donald Trump delivered a brief inaugural address on Friday with the same frank, defiant and populist approach that dominated his unconventional campaign — and which foreshadows an unconventional presidency.

Still relishing in the role of Washington outsider that resonated with millions of Americans, Mr. Trump didn’t soften his rhetoric. Standing in front of dozens of political leaders from both major parties — including four ex-presidents — he lambasted the Beltway aristocracy.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” he said. “Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left and the factories closed.”

Vowing to transfer “power from Washington, D.C., and give it back to you, the American people,” he went on.

“The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country,” he continued. “Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families across our land.”

He vowed that “January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

Mr. Trump acknowledged the nation’s divisions, but didn’t dwell on those still struggling to accept his election. “We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity,” he said, later adding that, “whether we are black, brown or white, we all bleed the red blood of patriots.”

The speech makes clear that, at least initially, Mr. Trump has no intention of softening a style designed to afflict the comfortable Beltway ruling class and rile his political opponents. How he squares that with his art-of-the-deal philosophy will go a long way toward determining the success of his presidency.

“The time for empty talk is over,” he said. “Now arrives the hour of action.

The country awaits.