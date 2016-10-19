EDITORIAL: Education posts

Ask voters to name their top three issues and education will almost certainly make the cut. The subject elicits particularly passionate responses in a state that regularly turns up near the bottom of national rankings when it comes to student achievement.

Interested voters have the opportunity this November to make their feelings known in a handful of Southern Nevada education posts, including nonpartisan races for Clark County School Board, the Nevada Board of Regents and the state Board of Education.

Just one local representative on the Board of Regents is on the ballot. In District 6, attorney Michael Wixom faces Patrick Carter. Mr. Wixom has served on the board since 2005. Mr. Carter remains a quixotic candidate with little visibility who benefited in the primary from this season’s anti-incumbent sentiment. But Mr. Wixom’s experience and commitment to increasing academic standards make him the better choice. We urge a vote for Michael Wixom.

Two seats on the Clark County School Board are up for grabs.

In District A, incumbent Deanna Wright faces challenger Richard Vaughan. Ms. Wright, seeking a third term, offered only tepid support for the district reorganization and wants to raise taxes on property owners to generate more money for the district. During her two terms on the panel, she has offered little in the way of serious reform. But Mr. Vaughan did not made himself available for an interview. We offer no endorsement in District A.

In District E, incumbent Patrice Tew is running against Lola Brooks. Ms. Tew is passionate and sincere about the district, but this board cries out for new blood. Ms. Brooks, a data consultant who works with local nonprofits, would use analytics to attack Clark County’s moribund test scores. She would emphasize teacher quality and revamping the curriculum so district graduates aren’t shuffled into remedial classes upon attending college. We recommend a vote for Lola Brooks.

The state Board of Education includes four elected members and is responsible for synthesizing data collected from state school districts.

In District 1, Tim Hughes, a former teacher and principal, faces Robert Blakely, an ex-regent. Mr. Hughes favors the push to reorganize the Clark County School District. He supports increased accountability and more flexible licensing policies to get qualified professionals into the classroom. Tim Hughes is the better choice.

In District 3, Dave Hales has challenged newly appointed board member Felicia Ortiz. Ms. Ortiz owns a software company and seeks to ensure that students are taught by quality teachers and that educators have autonomy in the classroom. Mr. Hales is knowledgeable and informed on the issues, but we think Felica Ortiz deserves the chance to make her mark on the board.

In District 4, incumbent Mark Newburn has long ties to the community and seeks to emphasize the importance of math and science education in the lower grades. He is the superior choice to Len Marciano, a retired educator from New Jersey.