EDITORIAL: Garbage contract

Republic Service executives know a sweet deal when they have one. The garbage-hauling company has owned the local market for decades, holding exclusive, long-term contracts with Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas to handle residential trash service.

Residents have few complaints. By most accounts, Republic Services delivers dependable service at reasonable rates.

Now, Republic is lobbying to lock in with Las Vegas for an additional 15 years. The company’s current contract runs through 2021, but officials are in talks with the city about an extension to 2036.

This doesn’t sit well with the folks at Western Elite, a local waste management and recycling company that wants a chance to compete. In a recent letter to city officials, the outfit’s vice president expressed frustration.

“There are choices other than Republic to be considered,” Scott Seastrand wrote. “There is no need to adhere to the same practices and no justification for the competitive exception that has allowed Republic to enjoy, in essence, a never-ending monopoly ... ”

He’s right. It’s nonsensical for city officials to keep granting Republic contract extensions without even investigating what other vendors might bring to the table.

City Councilman Bob Beers said he’s willing to talk with Western Elite to “discuss the concept.” But he maintains that the company faces an uphill battle.

“It’s hard to argue with success,” he said. “Residents in Clark County pay amongst the lowest for garbage service in our half of the United States and we don’t have garbage piled up in our streets, generally.”

Fair enough. But that’s no reason to ignore potential alternatives. There is, after all, a modicum of competition in the commercial garbage business and consumers are better for it.

Republic Services may certainly have a clear advantage in any competitive process given its long record in the valley. But Western Elite —and any other interested parties — should have an avenue to make their case.