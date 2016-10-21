EDITORIAL: More on the Assembly

The remainder of our recommendations for key races in the state Assembly:

In District 29, incumbent Republican Stephen Silberkraus faces Democrat Lesley Cohen, whom he defeated in 2014. Mr. Silberkraus was instrumental in moving the school district reorganization bill and now wants to turn his attention to the state’s higher education system to ensure increased accountability. He also proposes the creation of a state inspector general to ferret out waste and inefficiencies in state agencies. Stephen Silberkraus deserves a second term.

District 34 features Republican Matt Williams against Democrat Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod in a race for an open seat. Mr. Williams calls for more financial accountability at the school district and would ban speech codes on college campuses. Ms. Bilbray-Axelrod would be unlikely to stray from traditional Democratic orthodoxy. We recommend Matt Williams.

Justin Watkins challenges incumbent Republican Brent Jones in District 35. Mr. Watkins is a rare Democrat who favors the governor’s school choice plan. He is bright and well prepared and would bring a moderate fiscal perspective to his caucus. Justin Watkins is the best candidate in this race.

In District 41, an open seat, the GOP’s Nick Phillips faces Democrat Sandra Jauregui. Mr. Phillips has been a small business owner and advocates that the school district “prepare students for jobs that will exist in the future.” He has been active in party politics over the past few years and knows his way around the legislative halls. Nick Phillips is the easy choice.