EDITORIAL: Obama speaks

Obviously, we spoke too soon.

Earlier this week, we credited the president for his unwillingness to attack FBI Director James Comey in the aftermath of his recent revelations about the Hillary Clinton email scandal. But just a day after White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that Mr. Comey was a man of “integrity” and “good character” and that his boss would neither “defend nor criticize” the FBI chief, Barack Obama couldn’t help himself.

“I do think that there is a norm that when there are investigations, we don’t operate on innuendo and we don’t operate on incomplete information and we don’t operate on leaks,” Mr. Obama said in a Tuesday interview. “We operate based on concrete decisions that are made.”

This, from a man who repeatedly insists he doesn’t want to influence law enforcement officials investigating Mrs. Clinton. If that were truly the case, Mr. Obama would withhold comment altogether rather than offer thinly veiled hints to the FBI that there’s nothing there to investigate.

Perhaps this also helps explain reports this week in The Wall Street Journal detailing blowback the FBI received from the Justice Department about an investigation into that slush fund known as the Clinton Foundation. Agents were apparently discouraged from pursuing the matter by higher ups at Justice.

If elected, Hillary Clinton will bring a host of “firsts” to the Oval Office — not the least of which she’ll be the first incoming president to be the subject of multiple law enforcement probes.