EDITORIAL: ‘Persistently failing’

The move to convert a handful of long struggling local schools into charter campuses continues to elicit strong reactions from parents and educators.

Nine Clark County schools are on the short list of candidates eligible to become part of a new state “achievement district” in which they would be paired with a charter operator in hopes of improving student performance. The state Board of Education will select up to six campuses for six-year takeovers starting next fall.

Charter schools typically have more freedom to innovate and experiment than other public schools. For instance, the teachers at the schools eventually tabbed for conversion must go through a hiring process if they hope to remain.

There’s little doubt that these schools are failing their students. The Review-Journal’s Amelia Pak-Harvey reported over the weekend that standardized tests reveal proficiency rates as low as 7.5 percent in math and 14.2 percent in reading at the schools in question.

That’s abysmal and defies the usual excuses.

Still, many parents remain suspicious of the plan, apparently preferring the comfort of familiarity over the uncertainty of change. Meanwhile, district officials have been less than enthusiastic about the process, arguing that the schools need additional time to show results under existing remediation programs.

In fact, though, the district has had many years to lift test results at these schools but progress remains elusive. The schools are among 78 Nevada campuses the state describes as “persistently failing” — schools charged with educating 57,000 students. The status quo is unacceptable.

If nothing else, the controversy highlights the importance of choice in education.

Parents against transforming their neighborhood school into a charter should be free to investigate other educational options for their children. Conversely, families that want no part of schools that churn out graduates who labor to read or complete basic computations deserve a shot to escape in search of better opportunities for their kids.

It’s revealing that the law allows for parents who decide not to send their children to an achievement district school to have the option of attending another nearby neighborhood campus. Why don’t all parents enjoy such alternatives?

Ultimately, a turf war between the school district and state education officials over the charter school conversions is hardly productive and will only perpetuate failure and undermine accountability. Nevada students deserve better — much better.