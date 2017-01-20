EDITORIAL: Reformer Betsy DeVos a great pick to lead Donald Trump’s Department of Education

On Tuesday night, a Senate committee held a confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, the new president’s pick to head the Department of Education. The hearing descended into a heated and partisan debate, however, with Democratic senators beholden to the education establishment clutching their chests over the nominee’s vocal advocacy for reform.

DeVos, the head of the American Federation for Children, has been a leader in the school choice and charter school movements over the past two decades. Not surprisingly, she has also been vehemently opposed by some of the country’s most powerful unions.

The National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers have all urged the Senate to reject her nomination.

In addition, both the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and Center for American Progress have each released reports bashing charter schools since Donald Trump announced her nomination in November.

National teacher union officials — who shamefully and unapologetically defend a system that turns out an increasing number of students lacking even basic academic skills — are long accustomed to having a shill head the Education Department, which was created by Jimmy Carter as a sop to labor in the first place. Ms. DeVos threatens to give a voice to parents — particularly lower-income parents — who prefer their children not become the latest victims of the status quo.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a progressive Democrat, joined her ideological brethren this week and announced she will oppose Ms. DeVos because she has “no background in public education.” Translation: She won’t be a lackey for ATF chief Randi Weingarten and others who defend the indefensible.

To torpedo Ms. DeVos, members of the education establishment have thrown hypocrisy to the wind. General Progress urged 21 GOP senators who received campaign contributions from Ms. DeVos over the years to recuse themselves “or risk imperiling the legitimacy of DeVos’ confirmation.”

Funny, this wasn’t an issue for Obama Cabinet nominees, nor should it have been. Sally Jewell, who served as his Interior secretary donated to numerous Democratic senators who voted on her 2013 confirmation. Penny Pritzker, who led Commerce under Mr. Obama, donated roughly $20,000 to at least 20 of the 51 Democrats who voted on her confirmation in 2013.

You can tell a lot about somebody through their enemies. In Ms. DeVos’ case, the rabid teacher union opposition is an excellent reason why she should be confirmed.