EDITORIAL: Review-Journal endorsements

Those who didn’t cast a ballot during the two-week early voting period have a final chance on Tuesday to join the fray. Below, we recap the Review-Journal’s political endorsements for this election:
President
Donald Trump (R)
Congress
U.S. Senate: Joe Heck (R)
1st Congressional District: Dina Titus (D)
3rd Congressional District: Danny Tarkanian (R)
4th Congressional District: Cresent Hardy (R)
Nevada Legislature
State Senate, District 5: Carrie Buck (R)
State Senate, District 6: Victoria Seaman (R)
State Senate, District 18: Scott Hammond (R)
Assembly District 5: Artemus Ham (R)
Assembly District 8: John Moore (L)
Assembly District 9: David Gardner (R)
Assembly District 10: Chris Brooks (D)
Assembly District 21: Derek Armstrong (R)
Assembly District 29: Stephen Silberkraus (R)
Assembly District 34: Matt Williams (R)
Assembly District 35: Justin Watkins (D)
Assembly District 41: Nick Phillips (R)
Judicial Races
District Court, Department 15: Joe Hardy Jr.
District Court, Deptarment 20: Eric Johnson
LV Justice Court, Department 3: Janiece Marshall
LV Justice Court, Department 6: Bita Yeager
LV Justice Court, Department 7: Vinny Ginn
LV Justice Court, Department 13: Suzan Baucum
Education Posts:
Nevada Board of Regents, District 6: Michael Wixom
Clark County School Board, District A: No endorsement
Clark County School Board, District E: Lola Brooks
State Board of Education, District 1: Tim Hughes
State Board of Education, District 3: Felicia Ortiz
State Board of Education, District 4: Mark Newburn
Ballot Questions:
State question 1, Firearm background checks: No
State question 2, Marijuana legalization: No
State question 3, Energy choice: Yes
State question 4, Tax break for medical equipment: No
County question 5, Gas tax hikes for local road work: Yes