EDITORIAL: Review-Journal endorsements

Those who didn’t cast a ballot during the two-week early voting period have a final chance on Tuesday to join the fray. Below, we recap the Review-Journal’s political endorsements for this election:

President

Donald Trump (R)

Congress

U.S. Senate: Joe Heck (R)

1st Congressional District: Dina Titus (D)

3rd Congressional District: Danny Tarkanian (R)

4th Congressional District: Cresent Hardy (R)

Nevada Legislature

State Senate, District 5: Carrie Buck (R)

State Senate, District 6: Victoria Seaman (R)

State Senate, District 18: Scott Hammond (R)

Assembly District 5: Artemus Ham (R)

Assembly District 8: John Moore (L)

Assembly District 9: David Gardner (R)

Assembly District 10: Chris Brooks (D)

Assembly District 21: Derek Armstrong (R)

Assembly District 29: Stephen Silberkraus (R)

Assembly District 34: Matt Williams (R)

Assembly District 35: Justin Watkins (D)

Assembly District 41: Nick Phillips (R)

Judicial Races

District Court, Department 15: Joe Hardy Jr.

District Court, Deptarment 20: Eric Johnson

LV Justice Court, Department 3: Janiece Marshall

LV Justice Court, Department 6: Bita Yeager

LV Justice Court, Department 7: Vinny Ginn

LV Justice Court, Department 13: Suzan Baucum

Education Posts:

Nevada Board of Regents, District 6: Michael Wixom

Clark County School Board, District A: No endorsement

Clark County School Board, District E: Lola Brooks

State Board of Education, District 1: Tim Hughes

State Board of Education, District 3: Felicia Ortiz

State Board of Education, District 4: Mark Newburn

Ballot Questions:

State question 1, Firearm background checks: No

State question 2, Marijuana legalization: No

State question 3, Energy choice: Yes

State question 4, Tax break for medical equipment: No

County question 5, Gas tax hikes for local road work: Yes