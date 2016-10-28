EDITORIAL: Science scores

State education officials found a silver lining this week in another dismal report on student test scores.

Results from the 2015 National Assessment of Educational Progress science exams show Nevada eighth graders made some of the highest gains in the country over the past seven years.

“This is an excellent indicator that more of our students are prepared for high school,” said Steve Canavero, state superintendent of public instruction, “and that Nevada is on track to become the fastest-improving state in the nation in education.”

It’s true that the state needs to crawl before it can walk when it comes to student achievement. The higher scores represent progress. But a little perspective is in order.

Even with the improvement, only 27 percent of Nevada eighth graders attained a score that would indicate a proficiency in science. That’s below the national average of 33 percent.

Meanwhile, state fourth graders made no gains and only 24 percent reached proficiency level, well under the national average of 37 percent.

Taken together, the results leave Nevada in a familiar position near the bottom of the national rankings.

Last week, The Atlantic magazine held a series of panel discussions in Las Vegas to address the state’s plans to develop a workforce capable of staffing the kind of high-tech outfits expected to dominate the future job market. There was a broad consensus that students must strengthen their math and science skills to enhance their marketability.

While the national test scores indicate some Nevada kids have taken baby steps in this regard, it’s abundantly clear that the state has miles to go.