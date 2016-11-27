EDITORIAL: The angry mob

Liberals were aghast when Donald Trump said during a presidential debate that he might not accept the results of the election — whatever that was supposed to mean.

Funny, then, what’s been going on now for almost three weeks.

But the progressive denial has now moved from the street protests and campus safe spaces to another level. Some radical Democrats are now targeting GOP electors, pressuring them to resist casting a ballot for Mr. Trump when the Electoral College votes for president on Dec. 19.

It was inevitable that the Left would agitate for the elimination of the Electoral College in the wake of the recent election and Hillary Clinton’s popular vote success. Of course, one can only imagine their principled defense of the institution had the situation been reversed.

At any rate, outgoing Sen. Barbara Boxer of California has indeed introduced legislation to amend the Constitution and dump the Electoral College. It has virtually no shot at passage given that no state of medium or small population — such as Nevada — will likely support such a change. But at least Sen. Boxer is going through the correct channels.

Not so much for the imbeciles who are harassing electors, hoping to pressure a handful to abandon Mr. Trump.

USA Today reports that there are 155 electors in states where Donald Trump won the popular vote who, technically, could vote for someone other than the GOP presidential nominee when the Electoral College meets next month. Armed with this knowledge, more than 4.5 million people have signed a Change.org petition urging electors to switch allegiance to Mrs. Clinton.

They rationalize that because Mrs. Clinton earned 232 electoral votes, they would need to convince only 38 “faithless electors” to change their minds.

Democrats have even been circulating lists with the electors’ personal information. The results have been predictably unsavory.

According to a report compiled by HotAir, Tennessee electors have reported receiving hundreds of tormenting emails and a handful of phone calls each day. Officials in Florida, Texas, Arizona and Georgia have reported similar harassment, as well.

The report detailed how a 22-year-old Michigan elector has received messages from people calling him a “hateful bigot” and threatening to shove a gun in his mouth and blow his brains out. An elector in Idaho says he’s received an “orchestrated barrage” of attacks via his home phone, cell phone, email and Facebook account.

“They attack my religion, they attack my politics, they tell me that I must be a terrible father, I must be a terrible American, they use foul language–every swear word,” he said. “They’re just trying to steal this thing. They won’t be able to do it, but they’re trying.”

The Electoral College was created, in part, to prevent an angry mob from hijacking elections. It’s hard to imagine an angrier mob than the one that’s trying to overturn this one.