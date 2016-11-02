EDITORIAL: ‘The author of her own travails’

The leftist carpet bombing of James Comey continues.

The award for the most entertaining performance goes to Clinton yap dog James Carville who certainly hasn’t lost any of his vim and vigor over the years. During an interview Monday on MSNBC, Mr. Carville blew his stack and began frothing about the KGB while accusing the FBI director of acting in concert with House Republicans to “hijack an election.”

It’s worth noting that this is the same guy who — sent forth back in the day to disparage Paula Jones of Bill Clinton philandering fame — uttered the infamous line, “If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find.”

Meanwhile, sources were whispering to reporters that Mr. Comey had gone rogue. The Washington Post reported that “Justice Department officials warned the FBI that [the] decision to notify Congress about renewing the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server was not consistent with long-standing practices of the department.”

Of course, the attorney general could have ordered Mr. Comey not to inform lawmakers, but opted otherwise. Mr. Comey, in fact, didn’t have much choice but to do what he did. Had he remained silent and word of the new developments gotten out, he would inevitably have been accused of a cover-up. Transparency is always the best option, regardless of the election calendar.

Uncharacteristically above the fray was Barack Obama. White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest insisted Monday that “Director Comey is a man of integrity, he’s a man of principle, and he’s a man of character. The president doesn’t believe that Director Comey is intentionally trying to influence the election. The president doesn’t believe he’s secretly strategizing to benefit one candidate or one political party. He’s in a tough spot.”

This is a far cry from the president’s previous proclivities when he vowed back in April not to meddle in the investigation of Mrs. Clinton and her private email server, but then couldn’t resist making repeated public statements minimizing the case.

Perhaps Mr. Obama has learned the dangers of the Clinton vortex. As syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg writes this week, the Clintons “force their allies to sell off bits and pieces of their credibility defending the indefensible, while insisting their critics are the only ones with bad motives. Already, the word has gone forth that Comey’s reputation must be destroyed to protect what’s left of Clinton’s, even though she is the author of her own travails.”

Her lead shrinking in the polls, Hillary Clinton campaigned in Florida on Tuesday where she plans to “hit hard” at the treatment of women by Trump, the Associated Press reported. Perhaps she’ll have her husband and Mr. Carville join her at the rallies. But probably not.