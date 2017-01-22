EDITORIAL: The NFL’s Oakland Raiders formally file the paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas

Excited Las Vegans threw around the term “big league city” when Southern Nevada landed an NHL expansion franchise last year. So what do you call it now that the Oakland Raiders are officially poised to move here?

The NHL is an exciting league that has prospered for a century thanks to a particularly devoted fan base. But hockey remains a niche sport beyond many casual fans, particularly in warm-weather regions.

The NFL, meanwhile is … well, the NFL. A hulking behemoth of a league, a league that appeals to virtually every demographic and is almost single-handedly keeping broadcast television relevant thanks to the massive popularity of its live events.

On Thursday, Raiders owner Mark Davis filed paperwork with the NFL office, formally signaling his intention to move his franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas. The development has been in the works for months, but it was nevertheless a significant step.

The Review-Journal’s Jon Saraceno reports that the owners will likely take up the matter in late March when they meet in Phoenix. The Raiders need the support of at least 24 of the league’s 32 owners to pull off the relocation.

The region’s movers and shakers put the usual promotional bells and whistles on Thursday’s news. But beyond the hype and congratulatory rhetoric, an NFL franchise would represent a true milestone in the evolution of Southern Nevada — and could potentially change the landscape of American sports, particularly when it comes to sports wagering.

The game’s not over until it’s over, of course. But Las Vegas has driven deep inside the red zone, on the verge of a very big score.