EDUCATION: For state Senate

Control of the Nevada Legislature hangs in the balance this election. In the state Senate, Republicans currently have a one-vote margin, 11-10. But given that many legislative districts were drawn to favor one party over the other, the results in many races are essentially preordained.

A handful of state Senate districts remain competitive, however, and will determine whether the GOP maintains its majority or cedes control to the Democrats.

In Senate District 5, Republican Carrie Buck faces incumbent Democrat Joyce Woodhouse and Libertarian Tim Hagan. Ms. Buck is the principal of a local charter school and would make education her priority. She favors the ambitious reorganization plan for the Clark County School District and backs the governor’s school choice program. Her willingness to embrace reform is in stark contrast to her opponent. Ms. Woodhouse has been a staunch defender of the education establishment and is a dependable vote for the teacher unions. Carrie Buck is our choice.

In Senate District 6, GOP Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman is locked in a bitter battle with Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro, a local prosecutor. During her time in Carson City. Ms. Seaman worked to help property owners who fell victim to squatters. She is a reliable vote for limited government, regulatory reform, school choice and sensible taxation. We recommend Victoria Seaman.

In Senate District 18, Republican incumbent Scott Hammond faces attorney Alexander Marks, a Democrat. Mr. Hammond was instrumental in shepherding the governor’s school choice plan through the upper chamber and has worked as chair of the Transportation Committee to increase Southern Nevada’s share of state road money. Mr. Marks is an intelligent, able candidate, but Scott Hammond has helped effect positive change in Carson City and deserves to return.