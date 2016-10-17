Art museum offers place for beauty, respite

I read the Review-Journal’s recent story on the possibility of a local art museum (“Las Vegas art museum a step closer to reality,” Sept. 20). I believe the city should have an art museum. It is a place for respite, beauty, socializing, mischief and creation.

I have a solution for the $85 million price tag: Toss that idea. Get new bids for a new design and for a building that will cost only $25 million. Then, in the future, wealthy donors who adore galas, silent auctions and wings in their names will have a reason and a place to have parties at least twice a year.

The whole community can only benefit.

Marian McCutcheon

Henderson

Stadium locale

What a dumb place to put a stadium. The south end of the Strip and Interstate 15 will be a parking lot on game days. This will stop or slow traffic to most of the Strip and downtown. How many drivers after three to five hours behind the wheel want to be caught in a traffic jam?

The best place for the stadium is where the baseball stadium is now. There are plenty of access roads in and out of the area and it is close to the interstate. This would give travelers a chance to get a room before going to the game, and also increase traffic for all of the hotels on the Strip and downtown. More traffic means more dollars spent.

Yes, the stadium is a great idea. But let’s put it in the right place and not kill all of the business north of it.

Arnold Sinerius

Las Vegas

Plenty of interest

In his Wednesday column, Wayne Allyn Root criticizes Hillary Clinton because — according to him — she doesn’t sell enough hats, T-shirts and other merchandise when compared to Donald Trump’s booming sales. Mr. Root wonders how she can win the presidency given such meager interest in her retail items.

Earth to Mr. Root: She is running for commander in chief, not huckster in chief.

Mr. Root is also shocked at what he sees as a lack of crowds at Mrs. Clinton’s events. Apparently Mr. Root’s TV reception obscures the packed rallies that Hillary attracts — which the rest of us can see quite clearly.

But regarding a lack of interest in the campaign, the GOP leads the league. Mr. Trump’s running mate is experiencing a monumental lack of interest. Two big Mike Pence fundraisers were recently canceled due to lack of interest. In fact, some Trump donors are demanding their money back.

But all this is good news for Mr. Root. Not only will it give him an excuse to rant about the election being rigged, he will have four years of column material bashing Hillary Clinton.

Buzz Daly

Henderson

Job well done

In regard to Catherine Cortez Masto spending 174 days outside of Nevada, that means she spent 2,740 days in Nevada serving the state’s citizens during her time as attorney general. Thank you, Catherine Cortez Masto.

Eddie Vogt

Las Vegas

Glass houses

I think it’s very amusing how liberals condemn Donald Trump for things he has said about women, yet if you ask these same liberals to name the greatest president in their lifetime they will no doubt say John F. Kennedy or Bill Clinton. Well, I ask of them: Do you remember Marilyn Monroe, Judith Exner, Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, etc.?

Quit throwing those stones in that glass house which sometimes is the White House.

Robert Matusiewicz

Las Vegas