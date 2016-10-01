Background check initiative just common sense

I have had the honor of serving in law enforcement as a police officer, police attorney, district attorney, lieutenant governor and, eventually, as governor. Protecting public safety, supporting police and enforcing our laws are duties I was trusted to execute by my fellow Nevadans and I have always made my decisions based on facts, the law and with a dose of good old Nevada common sense.

It’s that Nevada common sense that seems to be lacking among some in the debate over Question 1, the background check initiative, on the November ballot. I frequently earned the endorsement of the NRA because I support the rights of lawful citizens to own guns. But it is a right that must be balanced with public safety and I believe that Question 1 does that.

Currently, background checks are required only for gun sales by licensed dealers. These checks are a protection not an intrusion. But because the law is restricted to licensed dealers, thousands of guns change hands in Nevada every year in private sales that don’t require background checks. One study shows this is how more than 3,000 guns are sold in Nevada every year to felons, domestic abusers and other prohibited purchasers.

In states with similar laws, gun violence is reduced. There are 48 percent fewer police shot and killed, 46 percent fewer women killed by their partners and a 48 percent reduction in gun trafficking.

I know that no one law can prevent every crime. But when I look at the facts, the law and use a little common sense, it’s easy to see that voting yes on Question 1 is the right thing to do.

Bob Miller

Las Vegas

The writer was governor of Nevada from 1989 to 1999.

Is this thing on?

Donald Trump is blaming his microphone for his poor showing at Monday’s debate. I must agree with him on this issue. The microphone was working and that is the reason for his abysmal performance.

Robert Shapiro

North Las Vegas

Where are we going?

In the upcoming election, the only important issue is what you want the country to be in the future. If you like the way the country is going, vote for Hillary Clinton. If you want a change, vote for Donald Trump.

It does not matter if Mr. Trump calls people names or releases his tax returns or if Mrs. Clinton lies or has physical problems. What counts is the philosophy of the president and the party in control — i.e., where do they want to take the country.

The effective way to vote is to decide on the direction you want the country to go and vote for all the candidates of that party.

Dirk Dahlgren

Las Vegas

Fact check

There is one word that aptly describes Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root: delusional.

Did he watch the debate Monday night in which Hillary Clinton clobbered Donald Trump? Mrs. Clinton exposed Mr. Trump as the least knowledgeable candidate for president in my lifetime. Mr. Trump did not understand American nuclear policy, a fact that should trouble any American who plans to vote for him.

Like his hero, everything Mr. Root writes should be fact checked. He has trouble with the truth.

Irwin Kaufman

Las Vegas

Deep breath

In response to your Wednesday story, “Casino smoke ignites protest at G2E”:

Yvette Monet, spokeswoman for MGM Resorts, comes across like an MGM Stepford wife when she says this is a “dynamic and complex issue.” The burnt offerings of smoke-free areas in casinos are like telling a fly in a bakery shop to stay away from the donuts. Smoke goes where it wants to go, mostly in people’s lungs.

Ask Ms. Monet why there’s no smoking allowed in the corporate executive offices. I’m sure corporate will program her with a statement.

Frank R. DiNicola

Las Vegas