Body cameras can protect police, public

Regarding your Monday article on members of the Nevada Highway Patrol being outfitted with body cameras:

I am a supporter of these devices being used in police work. I believe it’s great for the public as well as for the officers. But I have noticed in past reports that in some instances officers either forgot to turn on the cameras or chose to wait until later in a confrontation.

I know it might be difficult to remember to turn on a camera when things are happening quickly in the field. So I have a suggestion. Why not implant a sensor in the holster of the officer’s gun so that when he removes his weapon, the body camera automatically turns on? The officer would not be able to turn off the camera until his firearm is returned to his holster.

I believe this would represent a great step forward in the protection the officers and the public.

Neil Schwartz

Las Vegas

Single stream

I remember the days before we had single-stream trash and recycle pickup here in Henderson. It was a real pain to have to separate stuff into three different bins — two for glass and paper recyclables and the other for trash. Three bins you had to haul down to the street. Ugh.

Now we have one big bin for recycling and one small bin for trash. We have our choice of bin sizes. I chose the small bin for trash because I have much less trash than recycling material. Once a week we roll the bins down to the curb. It couldn’t be easier.

When we heard that single stream was coming, we had a party. I can’t understand why Las Vegas hesitates to go single stream and make life so much easier for people.

Jerry Gordon

Henderson

Flawed candidates

In response to your Tuesday editorial, “Arrogance and deceit”: Your quoting “the late, great Christopher Hitchens” is amusing, at best. For indeed, Mr. Hitchens is the ultimate example of arrogance and deceit. His arguments against the existence of God are rhetorical arrogance. If you are going to cite someone regarding our domestic politics, you might do much better than Mr. Hitchens.

The difference between Mr. Trump and Hilary Clinton is that she has apologized for her missteps, a step of humility. Mr. Trump has not, in any satisfactory manner, done the same, subjecting her to your own “hollow shame and scorn.” To call his remarks “adolescent banter” is true deceit. We all heard them.

Both are flawed candidates with difficult pasts. Let’s call it without arrogance and the deception of deceitful authors.

Gard Jameson

Boulder City

Both sides

Everyone knows that the Review-Journal is a right-leaning paper. But if the editors allow the right-leaning Mallard Fillmore cartoon, then they should seek out a left-leaning cartoon as well to balance it out. As an alternative they could also remove the Mallard Fillmore cartoon altogether as it is simply not funny at all.

It seems to me that the Review-Journal should feature perspectives from both sides.

Daryl Morris

Las Vegas

Outsourced jobs

I recently returned from a vacation in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, that was everything I could have hoped for and more. The people, the city, food, ambiance, music, art, etc. were amazing.

But what I found even more amazing was that on my way to the airport I saw hundreds of brand-new GM trucks lined up outside the GM factory in Leon, ready to be shipped … where?

Thank you, Donald Trump, for helping us understand why so many cannot find jobs. We need a strong leader more than ever. Go, Trump, go. And help make America great again.

Lucia Duncan

Las Vegas