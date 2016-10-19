Don’t blame Hillary — they all do it

So the Review-Journal needed 2,000 hacked emails released by WikiLeaks to figure out that Hillary Clinton will say anything to get elected and has a public and a private position on some issues. Come on, man. Of course she does. She’s a politician and every politician does that, Democrat and Republican.

That’s what politicians do. That’s how they get elected and re-elected. They tell the voters what they want to hear. They make campaign promises that they know they will never keep. And anyone who has followed politics for more than five minutes knows that.

Harry Reid did it and Dean Heller does it. And God knows that Joe Heck does it. Donald Trump has three positions on everything — the one he had yesterday, the one he has today, and the one he will have tomorrow.

As I read the editorial, I mentally left out Hillary Clinton’s name. Surprise, surprise. I found that everything written applies to every generic politician in Washington. It’s the culture, stupid. Not the person.

Richard Pratt

Las Vegas

Safe space

Daryl Morris’s recent letter to the editor suggested that the Review Journal feature a left-leaning cartoon to balance out the satirical Mallard Fillmore strip or remove the cartoon altogether because Mr. Morris doesn’t think it’s funny. Satire is usually funny to some, but not to those being made fun of. To me, Mallard is just a funny duck that picks on this country’s political left. Big deal.

But to appease the Morrises of the world, maybe the Review-Journal could create a tiny section in the paper to which offended readers could turn as a safe zone that could be used to doodle or draw — I hear that reduces stress. Or maybe the paper could hire a psychologist readers could call when they feel offended by the duck.

Remember: Mallard is just a duck. Quack, quack.

Michael O. Kreps

Las Vegas

Box bans

In an Oct. 12 editorial, the Review-Journal examines the ban-the-box movement and finds a lot to like about it. That is a good thing.

But then, the paper takes a shot at any legislative or regulatory mandates for such. This is not surprising because the conservative Review-Journal is certainly not going to like any such mandates. However, the reasoning behind such opposition is dubious, at best.

The paper claims some studies have found that such mandates result in some employers who then make hiring decisions based on race or ethnicity and would simply assume that any black or brown candidate would be more likely to be an ex-criminal. In other words, a mandate would expose racial bigotry.

Well, how about we deal with that racial bigotry instead of taking shots at the issue of trying to deal with employment for parolees? The Review-Journal should realize that the bigotry does not go away simply when it is not exposed. It comes in many sizes and shapes, and can be dealt with only head on and in the light of day.

Richard L. Strickland

North Las Vegas

Not native

In response to the recent letter to the Review-Journal from Ron Moers about wild horses being our true heritage:

The horse was introduced to the Americas by the Spanish in the late 15th and 16th centuries. They are wild, yes, but not native to us. Neither are the feral cats and dogs. The lives of wild horses are pathetic stories of starvation — nothing to romanticize by sympathetic animal lovers.

Val Campbell

Las Vegas

No prize

Bob Dylan, a musician, was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature last week. I was confused at first, but then I realized that Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Maybe it’s time to re-evaluate the criteria for handing out these awards.

Walt Dybeck

Las Vegas