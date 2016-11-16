Government for the rulers, insiders

Saturday’s Review-Journal editorial, “Beltway largess,” did a good job of documenting the growing economic gap between the federal government and the general population. But what about here in Nevada?

In her Oct. 6 column, Jane Ann Morrison pointed out that in 2007 the Las Vegas City Council compensation was $45,410. At year-end 2015 it was $75,000, an increase of 65 percent. Sixty five percent!

According to the Nevada Employment Department, Clark County local government wages over the same time rose 12 percent. And the average private-sector wage? Up 5.6 percent.

Get the picture? Sixty-five percent for the rulers, 12 percent for the government insiders and “let ’em eat cake” for the peasants.

Nevada is a blue, blue, blue state and I don’t know of one single Democratic elected official who has even the slightest concern about this. Why should they? Our actions in the voting booth tell them loud and clear that we don’t care.

As President Truman said, in the long run we get the government we deserve.

Knight Allen

Las Vegas

Long memory

In response to your Monday story, “Flip in Legislature means fate is TBD,” about the education savings account program:

Thank you to our state Republican leadership and a special thank you to Gov. Brian Sandoval. I had a feeling that something was up when the special session was called with an extreme sense of urgency to get the stadium deal locked down but the fate of education savings accounts was deferred to the 2017 session.

The hard-working regular folks who want to get our kids out of this state’s failing schools and give them a shot at a better education are thankful that your priorities are in order.

Memo to Gov. Sandoval: We remember you budgeting $50 million for English language learners. This is a slap in the face. We won’t forget.

Bently Rasmussen

Las Vegas

Electoral vote

People who say Hillary Clinton should be president because she received more of the “popular vote” than Donald Trump are missing key facts.

With the Electoral College in place, people understand that their vote may not count per se. Thus, they may not vote if they feel their vote won’t change an outcome. For example, a Donald Trump supporter in California may not bother to vote because he knows his state always goes to the Democrats. Similarly, a Utahan may not cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton knowing her state always goes Republican.

Thus, unless we inform the public before the election that every vote will count, it is not possible to gather much information from the popular vote. The system isn’t built that way. Comparing the electoral vote with the popular vote is like comparing apples to oranges.

Krystine Jens

North Las Vegas

Trump playbook

Per the Donald Trump example, you would be very smart to use every tax loophole in the book that your lobbyists have pushed through Congress at your command to avoid paying personal and corporate taxes. Taxes are for the lowly unsophisticated commoners.

With impunity, you can grope any “gorgeous” women in their private parts and try to force yourself on them. The rest of the female species is “piggy” or ugly. Mexican illegal immigrants are rapists, among other things. They need to be deported post haste.

You are permitted to use any slanders and to threaten your opponents with imprisonment or to use any lies to belittle them. You may apply these behaviors to the handicapped. Why? Because they don’t fit the standards of being “normal.” When you reduce your opponents to their rightful tiny size, then you are big and strong.

To those socially and economically disenfranchised Trump supporters/voters: Beware of what he promised to do for you. If his history of business practices and personal dealings are any guide, the only person he cares about is himself.

Louis Daw

Las Vegas