Hate the only winner in this election

I think we can all agree on one thing this election cycle has done. It has taught a whole new generation of young Americans how to hate. From father to son. From mother to daughter. How to hate people who are not like you in color, in religion or who don’t agree with your opinions. And hate so vehemently, the “crush them, stomp on them, take no prisoners, show no mercy, no compromise” kind of hate.

The winner of this election is hate. And it will last much longer than the next president and the president after that and the president after that

And the loser? Well, no matter what your thoughts are about this country now — great or not so great — the loser is the United States of America and all the people who live in it. Because the “crush them, stomp on them, take no prisoners, show no mercy, no compromise” won’t end on Election Day. It will fester in the halls of Congress, in the statehouses across this country and in the back rooms of political offices. The battle cry will be, “No compromise!”

And with that, the hate is made stronger and the nation weaker. Until the United States of America becomes impotent. Can’t get anything done. It gets old like the roads and bridges in this country. Until, finally, it collapses by its own doing. Done in by hate.

Carl Scheinwald

Henderson

Liberal bias

I enjoyed Norm’s entertainment column. It was about … entertainment! Unfortunately, the Review-Journal’s Doug Elfman believes he is more Steve Sebelius than Norm. He has made it extremely apparent he is a liberal and Clinton supporter. His politics is certainly his choice, but an entertainment column is no place for it. Readers already know that Hollywood has a liberal bias. We just want to hear some great “insider” gossip.

Ron Moers

Henderson

World will go on

America’s pastime used to be baseball. Now it is political nastiness. Yikes.

Can we take a cue from the Chicago Cubs? When they won, they thanked everyone who opposed them. Thank you to the losing team and thank you to their fans. Thank you to the managers. Thank you to their home city. This is the way we should play ball.

We all have heard vicious rumors about both candidates. Didn’t your mother tell you not to believe everything that you hear? The worst simply isn’t true. The world will not end shortly. We will be able to return to civilization shortly.

Relax, calm down and don’t turn off the television. Best wishes to all and to all a good night. (This is to remind everyone that Santa is watching.)

Irene Steinhardt

Henderson

Lottery sales

After this screwball election is over, maybe the state of Nevada should consider staying on daylight savings time. Nevada should also, and finally, consider a state lottery and dump our horrible sales tax. If lottery tickets were sold only in casinos, I don’t know how that would be a threat to the industry seeing that it would share the revenue generated by ticket sales.

In order to do this, we need a Legislature with backbone and a Republican governor who is actually a Republican, which Brian Sandoval is not.

LaVonne Armbrust

Las Vegas