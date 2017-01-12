Posted 

Koval Lane near the Las Vegas Strip is an embarrassment

William J. Page Jr.
Las Vegas

Have you been on Koval Lane recently from Sands to Tropicana? This road has more ruts and ditches than an Alaskan dog run. For a city that prides itself on appearances, it’s an eyesore.

Take a drive. Your car and you will be rattled so much your teeth will shake, pieces of tar will jump onto your car and your car will be thrown out of alignment.

I have written to the Department of Public Works and they stated no fixes are scheduled on Koval Lave for 2017. What?

As a resident of Las Vegas for more than 50 years, a taxpayer and a casino worker — who, along with hundreds of other casino workers and our valued tourists, drives on this road daily — I am embarrassed about Koval.

I also wrote to county commissioners Chris Giunchigliani and Mary Beth Scow asking if they have driven on Koval lately. I haven’t heard back from them. Probably too busy building the new stadium.

 