LETTER: Adding ethanol to our gasoline nothing but a sop to the industry

Thursday’s feature on ethanol blending costs (“Buffett, Icahn interests square off”) was interesting, but the real issue is why we are still being forced to use ethanol-laced gasoline at all. It has already been proven that using corn-based ethanol produces no net reduction in atmospheric CO2 emissions. And blending it into our gasoline reduces gas mileage, while corn production in the Midwest causes significant pollution in the Gulf of Mexico.

This boondoggle for the ethanol industry should be one of the first regulations to be axed by Congress.