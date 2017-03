In response to the recent letter speculating that protesters are being paid:

As a protester and proud Million Women March participant, I can put an end to the wishful thinking and self-reassuring comments claiming that we’re paid for our troubles.

Trust me, there is no pay; only an intense yearning for justice, decency, anti-corruption and true respect for women.

Much like the new guy’s Cabinet, the pages of the Review-Journal seem to spew venom and hate on a daily basis.