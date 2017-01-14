LETTER: An Associated Press story on Chicago hate crime missed the point

I have reviewed the Associated Press article “Hate crimes against whites relatively rare” which appeared in the Jan. 7 Review-Journal. In fact, I read it several times trying to find its purpose. It was obviously in response to the recent, horrific Chicago beating by four young blacks of a young white male.

The writer focuses on FBI statistics and his interpretation thereof, concluding that anti-white hate crimes represent a small statistical portion of all hate crimes committed. Is this really the point?

A terrible crime against another human being was committed. That should be the issue. Not FBI statistics, nor the lack of data on anti-black cases, which the writer says are “skewed lower.” What is the writer defending?

Society needs to focus on the act, not a statistical analysis of why these acts (against a young white man) are in the minority.