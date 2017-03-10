LETTER: Automatic voter registration at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles

There is a lot of concern about people registering to vote upon applying for a driver’s license. I wonder what kind of documentation will be required.

When my wife attempted to get the new type of license, it was denied even though she had her passport, Social Security card and federal military identification card But she did not have a gas, electric or other household bill in her name. Oh yes, she had the telephone bill, but that showed only her initials.

If the DMV is that protective of national security in denying her the new type license, will it do the same to protect our voting rights?