LETTER: Big difference between terror deaths, highway fatalities

Last week, a Review-Journal letter writer noted that in 2015 there were 38,000 people who died on U.S. roads, 33,000 Americans who died from opioids and 53 people who died from bee stings. She went on to say that only 44 people died due to terrorists.

Nice comparison.

The difference is that the 44 terrorist deaths were pre-meditated murders. That number is so low thanks to U.S. policies, which I agree with. I’m not against Muslims coming to America, I’m against anybody coming to America without a skill set — like they require in Australia and New Zealand. We don’t need an influx of more people.